Beyond Wonderland 2025: Where Bass Drops Harder Than Alice Down the Rabbit Hole

Beyond Wonderland is a trippy, Alice-in-Wonderland rave in the best way.

Ever wanted to tumble down the rabbit hole but with more bass drops and neon?

That’s Beyond Wonderland—Insomniac’s trippy, psychedelic dance fest that transforms California into a full-blown storybook fantasy.

Think massive stages decked out in glowing mushrooms, curious creatures, and vibes straight out of a dream (but, like, a really good one).

The energy is absolutely unhinged in the best way. Picture a sea of kandi-clad ravers, LED totems bouncing through the crowd, and DJs dropping beats so heavy they make your brain vibrate.

The whole thing feels like a Mad Hatter tea party but with way more lasers, and instead of tea, you’re sipping on overpriced (but somehow delicious) festival lemonade.

The lineup is stacked with EDM royalty—house, techno, dubstep, and everything in between.

Expect heavyweight headliners like deadmau5, Illenium, and Excision plus underground legends and rising stars bringing heat to multiple themed stages.

