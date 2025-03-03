Meta’s AR Glasses Just Leveled Up—And Yes, They’re Getting Even Smarter

Meta just dropped the Aria Gen 2 research glasses, leveling up Project Aria with better hardware and AI-focused upgrades.

AR glasses are starting to be a big thing.

Packed with sensors, they map surroundings in 3D and track movement in real time—big for AI and robotics research. Looks like Meta is doubling down on AR.

Meanwhile, Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses are a hit, selling 700K+ pairs. They handle hands-free photos, music, and AI interactions, with built-in displays coming in 2025.

Then there’s the Orion AR glasses, their high-end AR prototype with Micro LED projectors and a wide field of view. At $10K a unit, it’s not hitting shelves yet, but Meta’s working on making AR more accessible.