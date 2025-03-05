North Coast 2025 Lineup by Day: Friday’s Heavy, Saturday’s Wild, and Sunday’s Straight-Up Legendary

North Coast Music Festival hits Chicago every year, bringing a killer mix of EDM, wild visuals, and a crowd that’s all about good vibes.

So the individual day lineups are out, and they're smokin'.

It’s known as "Summer’s Last Stand" for a reason—insane light shows, interactive art, and a lineup that always delivers make it the perfect way to send off festival season.

Friday brings heavy bass with SVDDEN DEATH’s VOYD, Kai Wachi, and Ray Volpe, plus house icons Chris Lake, Louis The Child, and Kaskade.

Saturday is the most diverse, featuring a rare Deadmau5 drum & bass set, Seven Lions, Excision, and Sofi Tukker.

Sunday leans festival-friendly with Zedd, Timmy Trumpet, and REZZ, while Brownies & Lemonade brings RL Grime and Apashe. Standouts include NGHTMRE B2B Dimension and Zeds Dead closing strong.

With multiple stages pumping house, dubstep, and techno, the energy is straight-up electric from start to finish.

North Coast Music Festival Lineup By Day

