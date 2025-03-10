Ultra Europe 2025 Drops a Lineup So Fire, Even the Adriatic Sea Might Boil

Ultra Europe is the ultimate summer European rave—think massive stages, unreal production, and a lineup stacked with the biggest names in EDM.

It goes down in Split, Croatia, which means you’re partying with thousands of hyped-up festivalgoers, all while soaking up that perfect Mediterranean vibe.

Beach, beats, and a city that turns into a 24/7 dancefloor? Yeah, it’s a whole lifestyle.

It’s not just the music—though, let’s be real, the lineup is straight fire every year.

It’s the location, the energy, and the insane visuals that make Ultra Europe feel like a different dimension.

The lineup was just released with Martin Garrix, Tiësto, and Armin van Buuren alongside heavy-hitters like Hardwell, Afrojack, and Alesso.

Techno and house fans are in for a treat too, with legends like Carl Cox, Solomun, Amelie Lens, and Adam Beyer B2B Mau P throwing down massive sets.

Plus, there’s no shortage of afterparties, yacht parties, and island takeovers, so the festival doesn’t stop when the main stage shuts down.

You’re basically living in a nonstop rave utopia.

Picture this: you’re surrounded by thousands of people, all hyped on the same wavelength, lasers cutting through the sky, and a bass drop that hits so hard it feels like it’s rewiring your brain.

One minute, you’re jumping with a sea of strangers, and the next, you’re on a Croatian beach at sunrise, still riding the high from the night before.

Ultra Europe Lineup

