🔥Figma Is Working On A Vibe Coding AI App Maker

Figma is building an AI App Maker, according to security researcher Jane Manchun Wong.

In a post on Threads (below), she said that it “accepts text prompt, Figma files, images, etc. as input” and is “powered by Claude Sonnet LLM via Supabase.”

It looks like Figma is building a Vibe Coding app.

She also mentioned that Figma is working on Figma Sites (below). This would allow Figma to compete directly with Squarespace and Wix, although the Figma model looks more open and fluid as a design model, working off the Vibe Coding ideas that has emerged this year.

The preview she revealed mentions how Figma Sites lets you build and publish in one place and can “Design responsively, use pre-built blocks, and add preset interactions—then launch with a click.”

Jane is technology blogger and app researcher famous for uncovering new features before they launch.