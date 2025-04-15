🔥TikTok Algorithm in 2025: Here’s How to Hack the Algorithm

Your For You page isn’t psychic—it’s just powered by a very observant algorithm.

TikTok figures out what to show you based on how you use the app, what kind of content you watch, and a few basic settings on your account.

Your activity on TikTok



Every tap, like, share, and scroll gives TikTok a signal.

The more you engage with certain types of videos—by watching them fully, saving them, or following the creator—the more the algorithm sends you similar stuff.

If you skip or mark videos as “Not Interested,” you’ll see less of that vibe. Even your comments, ad interactions, and the videos you post shape your feed.