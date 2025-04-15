   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY GUIDES CYBER SECURITY   CRYPTO   MARKETING
 
     
     
 
     
 

🔥TikTok Algorithm in 2025: Here’s How to Hack the Algorithm

  
     
   
     
 

Your For You page isn’t psychic—it’s just powered by a very observant algorithm.

 

TikTok figures out what to show you based on how you use the app, what kind of content you watch, and a few basic settings on your account.

 

Your activity on TikTok


Every tap, like, share, and scroll gives TikTok a signal.

 

The more you engage with certain types of videos—by watching them fully, saving them, or following the creator—the more the algorithm sends you similar stuff.

 

If you skip or mark videos as “Not Interested,” you’ll see less of that vibe. Even your comments, ad interactions, and the videos you post shape your feed.

  
 

 

What’s in the video itself


TikTok also looks at what’s inside the videos. Captions, hashtags, trending sounds, effects, and even the video length all help it decide what to recommend.

 

So if you’re watching a lot of ASMR or travel edits, it’s taking notes.

 

Device and account settings


Things like your language, country, and phone type play a smaller role, but they still matter.

 

These settings help the app tailor content to where you are and what might perform best on your device.

 

Want a TikTok reset?


You can refresh your For You page anytime in Settings & privacy > Content preferences > Refresh your For You feed.

 

You’ll get a clean slate of trending videos.

 

You can also long-press on a video and tap Not interested, or filter out keywords and hashtags to keep your feed in check.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab

Tech, Music, and Creative Culture

A Home for Independent Thinkers
 
Independent and built for discovery. It’s not just about covering the news—it’s about shaping the conversation.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2025. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2025       SEARCH
2026        
 
     
 

 