🔥TikTok Algorithm in 2025: Here’s How to Hack the Algorithm

TikTok also looks at what’s inside the videos. Captions, hashtags, trending sounds, effects, and even the video length all help it decide what to recommend.
So if you’re watching a lot of ASMR or travel edits, it’s taking notes.
Things like your language, country, and phone type play a smaller role, but they still matter.
These settings help the app tailor content to where you are and what might perform best on your device.
You can refresh your For You page anytime in Settings & privacy > Content preferences > Refresh your For You feed.
You’ll get a clean slate of trending videos.
You can also long-press on a video and tap Not interested, or filter out keywords and hashtags to keep your feed in check.