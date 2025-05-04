🔥Apple Might Split Into 2 iPhone Launches in 2025—That Could Be a Win for Apple

Apple is reportedly considering a major shake-up to the iPhone launch cycle by releasing base and Pro models at different times starting in 2025.



The plan could reset how we think about phone hype, pricing pressure, and those yearly trade-in decisions—something deeper is shifting under the hood, and it’s not just about timelines.

Starting in 2025, Apple might drop iPhones in two waves—base models first, then Pros later.

It’s not just a scheduling thing; it could shake up how they build hype and manage production. It could lead to Apple selling more iPhones than ever.

Instead of one big iPhone moment, they’d split the spotlight—think iPhone 17 and 17 Plus now, Pro versions a few weeks later.

The Information says it’s about better handling supply chains, especially with production ramping up in places like India.

It’s also a vibe shift. Apple gets more flexibility, less pressure to hit one global deadline, and maybe even steadier sales through the year.

Plus, it keeps them in the news twice instead of once—clever move in a crowded market.

They tried this back in 2020 because of delays, but this time it feels intentional. If it sticks, iPhone season might start feeling more like iPhone rollout season.