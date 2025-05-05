🔥iPhone 18 Timeline Leaks: Foldables, Staggered Drops and a Whole New Strategy

Apple might be breaking its iPhone routine in a big way. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the company’s gearing up to split its flagship drops across two yearly launch windows—starting in 2026.

That means Pro models and a new foldable are set for fall 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 and a refreshed iPhone 18e will slide into spring 2027.

Here’s the rollout as Kuo sees it playing out:

2H 2025 : iPhone 17 Pro Max, Pro, Slim (possibly called Air), and base 17

1H 2026 : iPhone 17e

2H 2026 : Foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Pro, and Slim

1H 2027 : iPhone 18, iPhone 18e

2H 2027: Foldable 2, iPhone 19 Pro Max, Pro, and a larger-display Slim

According to Kuo, this new cadence is Apple’s response to a couple of big shifts.

First, Chinese competitors have been grabbing attention by launching flagships earlier in the year.

Second, as the iPhone family keeps growing, splitting releases could help Apple avoid stretching its marketing team too thin.

And it tracks with what The Information recently reported: Apple’s aiming for a big fall 2026 splash with the Pro and foldable lineup, then circling back in spring 2027 for the standard models.

The move would also make life a little easier on Apple’s supply chain as it juggles six models instead of five.

If this timeline sticks, it’ll mark the first major shakeup in Apple’s iPhone launch rhythm since the 4S era back in 2011.