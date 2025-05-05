   
 
Spacelab
🔥Apple Foldable iPhone 2 Is Coming in 2027 and It Might Outshine the Pro

  
     
 

Apple’s second foldable iPhone is reportedly dropping in the back half of 2027, part of a bigger shift in how the company rolls out its flagship devices.

 

 

That’s according to longtime supply chain whisperer Ming-Chi Kuo, who says we’ll see the first foldable hit in late 2026, followed by a sequel the year after—just in time for iPhone’s 20th birthday.

 

Mark Gurman also hinted at a bold new Pro model coming in 2027 with more glass and, potentially, Apple’s next foldable.

 

While he didn’t say outright which generation we’d get, earlier reports line up with Kuo’s take: the 2027 version likely builds on the first foldable expected next year.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
