🔥Apple Smart Glasses Might Land in 2027—and They Come With a Secret Weapon

Apple is working on its first smart glasses with a custom chip, aiming for a 2027 launch alongside new camera-equipped AirPods and Apple Watches.

What Apple is building goes way beyond eyewear—it might be the quiet beginning of something much bigger in spatial tech.

Apple is expected to launch its first pair of smart glasses by 2027, and they’ll come with a custom chip built specifically for the device.

Think Meta Ray-Bans, but redesigned with Apple’s signature edge in hardware, audio, and industrial design.

This can coincide with the foldable iPhone release in 2027.

The glasses are set to run Apple Intelligence and will use built-in cameras to understand what’s around you—similar to the Visual Intelligence system on the newest iPhones.

Around that same time, Apple is also planning AirPods and Apple Watches with cameras, unlocking a whole new layer of spatial awareness across its wearables.