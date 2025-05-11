🔥A Foldable Apple iPhone In 2027 Is Happening. Find Out How.

Apple is reportedly working on its first foldable iPhone, targeting a 2027 release as part of two major hardware launches tied to milestone anniversaries.



This isn’t just another foldable — it might change everything about how future iPhones look, bend, and feel.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is in the pipeline for 2027, and insider Mark Gurman says it’s one of two flagship designs meant to mark two decades of the iPhone.

Apple is also considering two iPhone launches this year.

The fold is expected to be nearly seamless — no distracting crease in the middle like what we’ve seen from Samsung and others.

This can coincide with the Apple smart glasses release in 2027.

Later that year, Apple is also aiming to drop a sleek, all-glass iPhone with a curved display and no cutouts, no notches — just pure screen.

It’s rumored to land as a tribute to the iPhone X’s 10th anniversary, the device that redefined Apple’s all-display aesthetic.