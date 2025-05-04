🔥Trump Says TikTok Can Stay—If the Deal Gets Done

|
In a new interview, he told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, May 4th that he’s open to giving the app another deadline extension to lock in a U.S. buyer—if that’s what it takes to close the deal.
TikTok isn't just a social media platform, it's how a lot of creators make a living.
He even admitted to having “a little warm spot” for the platform, which makes sense considering it helped him connect with younger voters during the 2024 campaign.
What's in question here is the Tik Tok algorithm, and whether or not it funnels user data to China or whether it stays inthe U.S.
TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, already got a 75-day extension back in April to sell off its U.S. operations, and while Trump says another one might not be necessary, things are still tangled up with China’s pushback on his latest tariffs.
All of this is unfolding under a law passed by Congress and signed by former President Biden, which mandates that TikTok must split from Chinese ownership if it wants to keep operating in the States.