🔥X Money Account Leak Hints at Face Scans, ID Checks, and Maybe Even Free Cash

  
     
 

X is reportedly lining up a partnership with identity verification startup Persona as it gears up to launch its own payments platform.

 

Code spotted by MacRumors’ Aaron Perris points to integration of Persona’s tools—think government-issued ID checks and face scans—to power the new “X Money Account,” which could land in the U.S. later in 2025.

 

 

It’s all about making payments more secure while tightening identity checks to cut down on fraud.

 

X also just made a big algorithm change.

 

Persona already works with platforms like LinkedIn and YouTube, but going platform-wide on X—especially for bot control—might be a stretch depending on scale and regional access.

 

Some leaks also hint at cashback rewards tied to the system, but details are still murky.

 

As of May 5, there’s no official word from X or Persona, so consider all of this speculative until something more solid drops.

  
 

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
