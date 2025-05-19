🔥YouTube Just Launched Podcast Charts and the Rankings Are Already Wild

YouTube now has an official weekly podcast chart in the US, ranking what people are actually listening to across the platform. But what’s rising, what’s slipping, and how does this change the way we see podcast success? After quietly testing podcast charts in a few countries, YouTube just went live with a full US rollout. It’s now tracking the top 100 podcasts on a weekly basis, based on watch data from YouTube and YouTube Music. The chart includes both video and audio-first podcasts, which means everything from full studio shows to audio drops with a static thumbnail can qualify. YouTube's Podcast Takeover Sitting at number one right now? The Joe Rogan Experience, which is notable because Rogan’s full episodes aren’t even available on YouTube anymore—they’re clipped and redirected to Spotify, his exclusive home since 2020. That alone tells you something about how much pull Rogan still has, even in chopped-up form. Other top shows include Huberman Lab, The Lex Fridman Podcast, and The Daily by The New York Times—solidifying YouTube’s mix of health optimization, longform tech talk, and traditional news content as major drivers of engagement. And yes, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson is still hanging around the top 10, for reasons both obvious and unexplainable. YouTube’s move into public podcast rankings feels like a power play in a broader shift. Spotify’s been clinging to top spot in the podcast space for years now, with Apple Podcasts always in the rearview. But YouTube has quietly built momentum, particularly as Gen Z and younger millennials treat video podcasts as their go-to format. In a world where podcasts are no longer just for listening, YouTube’s charts are less about downloads and more about watch time, algorithmic reach, and what shows people actually sit with. YouTube Podcast Chart These new charts live at and update every week. Right now they’re US-only, but YouTube says international versions are in the works. There’s no user-facing filter yet to break down trends by genre or demographic—but the door is now wide open for creators, brands, and fans to start tracking real performance in a way we haven’t had on YouTube before. The bigger question is what comes next. Will YouTube push harder into exclusive podcast deals? Will this finally force Spotify to rethink video podcast UX? And can this shift how creators think about success—especially in a space where going viral often matters more than showing up every week?