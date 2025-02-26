YouTube’s Podcast Takeover: One Billion Listeners, Zero Apologies

YouTube just casually became the world’s biggest podcast platform—without even trying—so I guess video really did kill the radio star.

Their latest flex is that they've become the go-to hub for podcasts, with over a billion people tuning in each month.

This surge catapults YouTube ahead of traditional audio platforms like Apple and Spotify.

For context, Spotify reported 100 million regular podcast listeners by 2023, while Apple often trails behind in user metrics.

This makes YouTube the go-to platform for creators.

It's usually not considered to be one of the top social media platforms, but YouTube does combine video and social in its own way.

But here's the twist: YouTube's podcast dominance isn't just about audio; it's heavily video-driven.

In 2024 alone, viewers clocked over 400 million hours of podcasts on their TVs.

For podcasters, this means stepping up their game.

Creating engaging video content requires more resources and a keen understanding of YouTube's ad systems and content guidelines. Despite these hurdles, the platform's massive reach makes it an enticing arena for creators.

In essence, YouTube is reshaping the podcast landscape, blending audio and visual elements to capture a diverse audience.

As more creators adapt to this format, we can expect the lines between traditional podcasts and video content to blur even further.