iOS 27 Beta 5 Just Changed the iPhone Again, and the iPhone 18 Pro Is Next

Apple has released iOS 27 beta 5 with new Siri AI voice controls, Liquid Glass refinements, Search changes and smaller iPhone upgrades as the September software launch gets close.

The weird little clues are buried in the details: a clearer interface here, a bigger battery leak there, and suddenly the next six weeks of Apple hardware start looking much more connected.

➜ The real story: Apple is moving out of big-demo mode and into finish-the-product mode, and beta 5 feels like the moment when iOS 27, iPhone 18 Pro and the wider fall hardware cycle begin snapping into the same picture.

Beta 5 is less about one giant feature than sanding down the places people touch all day. That’s usually what you want to see this close to launch: fewer fireworks, more evidence that Apple is locking the experience into place.

iOS 27 Beta 5 Adds Siri AI Voice Controls, Search Changes and Liquid Glass Tweaks iOS 27 beta 5 refreshes Liquid Glass icons for Safari, Siri, Settings, Remote, App Store and Preview, while the clearest Liquid Glass setting is now even more transparent. Siri AI also gets Pace and Expressivity controls across American and British voices, with the voice customization handled on-device and currently limited to iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air. Search now adds a “Search the Web” option and lets you control whether four or eight apps appear in results, while Mail adds an opt-in setting for personalized Smart Replies. That sits alongside other iOS 27 work Spacelab has been tracking, including Apple iOS 27 photo authentication and Captured by Me features.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Leak and iPhone Ultra Design Point to a Bigger September On the hardware side, an alleged battery pack for a Chinese-model iPhone 18 Pro Max lists 5,391 mAh, up from 4,823 mAh in the equivalent iPhone 17 Pro Max, which works out to nearly a 12 percent increase if the leak is accurate. That could matter more than another headline spec because battery life is one of the upgrades people actually feel every day, especially if the next Pro models are also pushing harder on camera and AI features. Spacelab has a deeper breakdown of the iPhone 18 Pro release date and camera upgrades, with the regular iPhone 18 still looking increasingly likely to move into 2027. Meanwhile, leaked screen protectors for the foldable iPhone Ultra design suggest square corners near the hinge and rounded corners on the outer edge, giving the rumored foldable a much more specific physical identity.

M6 MacBook Pro and New iMacs Could Make October Apple Second Act September may not be the whole story. The current rumor cycle points to a refreshed base 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M6 chip and updated 24-inch iMacs in October, with the iMac potentially moving to M5 or M6 without a major redesign. Spacelab has more on the expected M6 MacBook Pro and new iMac October 2026 launch window. Add new iOS 27 Home features for higher-tier iCloud+ users, including AI-generated camera descriptions, clip search and automatic surfacing of notable footage, and the fall calendar starts looking less like one iPhone event and more like a rolling Apple platform launch.

FAQs

What Is New in iOS 27 Beta 5? iOS 27 beta 5 adds updated Liquid Glass icons, more Siri AI voice controls, new Search options, personalized Smart Replies in Mail and several smaller interface refinements.

When Will iOS 27 Be Released? iOS 27 is expected to launch publicly in September 2026, although the exact release date has not been announced.