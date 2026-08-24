Apple’s New Mac Mini Could Arrive in Days, and the M5 vs. M6 Chip Question Is Already Messy

Apple could unveil a new Mac mini within days, potentially before the expected September 9 iPhone 18 Pro event, with M5 and M6 versions reportedly in testing.





The bigger twist is why Apple’s smallest Mac suddenly matters so much: it’s become a low-key favorite for running local AI, right as supply and memory constraints are making it harder to get.

➜ The real story: The Mac mini went from “cute little desktop” to AI workhorse without asking permission, and now Apple may be racing to refresh it before the rest of its fall hardware steals the room.

That could also make the machine one of Tim Cook’s final product launches as Apple CEO before John Ternus takes over September 1.

Hit the Spacelab Technology section for more tech coverage.

New Mac Mini Release Date Could Land Before Apple’s September Event Current reporting points to a launch as soon as the coming days, which could put the Mac mini ahead of Apple’s expected September 9 iPhone event. That timing lines up with Spacelab’s iPhone 18 Pro release date coverage, but Apple still hasn’t confirmed the Mac mini launch or the final chip. M5 and M6 versions have reportedly been tested, so this could land as either a straightforward speed bump or a much more aggressive silicon jump.

Apple Mac Mini M5 or M6 Could Lean Harder Into Local AI The current Mac mini still uses M4 and M4 Pro chips, with 16GB of unified memory at the base. Local AI demand has helped turn that small desktop into a compact model-running box, while memory shortages have pushed some configurations into long delivery windows. That makes unified memory and memory bandwidth nearly as interesting as the chip badge for people running models on-device. Spacelab’s M6 MacBook Pro and iMac roadmap also suggests Apple’s next Mac cycle may mix M5 and M6 hardware instead of following a perfectly tidy generation jump.

FAQs

When Could Apple Release the New Mac Mini? Apple could unveil the new Mac mini within days, potentially before its expected September 9 iPhone event, but no launch date is official.

Will the New Mac Mini Use an M5 or M6 Chip? Both M5 and M6 Mac mini versions have reportedly been tested, and Apple hasn’t confirmed which chip generation will ship.