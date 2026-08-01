Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Benchmarks Leak: Tensor G6 Is Faster, but Samsung Still Has a Big Lead

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL benchmarks have leaked just days before its August 20 release, giving us an early look at how Tensor G6 stacks up against the Pixel 10 Pro XL and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The interesting part isn’t just that Google got faster; it’s where the gains show up, how much room is still left, and whether raw speed is even the Pixel 11 story Google cares about most.

➜ The real story: Tensor G6 looks like a meaningful generational upgrade, but this still isn’t Google turning Pixel into a benchmark monster.

The Pixel play is increasingly AI, camera processing and efficiency, which means the scorecard is only telling part of the story.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Tensor G6 Benchmark Is Up 14% Single-Core and 20% Multi-Core A recent Geekbench 7 run puts the Pixel 11 Pro XL at 2,293 in single-core performance and 7,108 in multi-core. A Pixel 10 Pro XL result on the same benchmark scored 2,010 and 5,923, giving the new phone gains of about 14% and 20%. That’s a healthy year-over-year jump, especially on multi-core work, and it fits the broader Google Pixel 11 Tensor G6 and Android 17 launch story. Early benchmark runs can vary, though, so the real test comes when retail phones are running final software in more hands.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Still Favors Snapdragon Put the Pixel 11 Pro XL next to a recent Galaxy S26 Ultra Geekbench 7 result and the gap gets much wider. Samsung’s flagship posted 3,082 single-core and 10,381 multi-core, roughly 34% and 46% higher than the Pixel result. That sounds dramatic, but it doesn’t automatically mean the Pixel will feel slow in normal use. It does mean anyone buying primarily for maximum CPU horsepower should keep expectations grounded.

Why Google Tensor G6 Performance Matters More for Gemini and Pixel Camera Google has been positioning Tensor G6 around more than benchmark bragging rights. The chip is built to push heavier on-device AI, computational photography and Gemini features, with Google touting a more powerful TPU and better CPU efficiency. That connects directly to the bigger Made by Google 2026 Pixel 11 launch coverage, where new camera tools, Gemini Intelligence and Android 17 were a major part of the pitch. If Tensor G6 can make those features faster without chewing through battery, a 20% multi-core jump starts looking less like the headline and more like the foundation.

FAQs

What Are the Leaked Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Benchmark Scores? A recent Geekbench 7 run scored the Pixel 11 Pro XL at 2,293 single-core and 7,108 multi-core.

How Much Faster Is the Pixel 11 Pro XL Than the Pixel 10 Pro XL? In the compared Geekbench 7 results, the Pixel 11 Pro XL is about 14% faster in single-core performance and 20% faster in multi-core performance.