Oasis Don’t Look Back in Anger Trailer Finally Shows What the Gallagher Reunion Was Really About Oasis has released the first full trailer for Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger, the new documentary about Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher reuniting for the massive Oasis Live ’25 tour. The concerts were the headline last year, but the film looks ready to answer the more interesting question: what actually had to change for Oasis to exist again after 16 years apart? ➜ The real story: The Oasis comeback already proved the songs could still fill stadiums. This documentary has a harder job: showing whether Liam and Noel Gallagher can finally tell the same story about how everything fell apart and why they came back. The film arrives in U.S. cinemas and IMAX on September 11 before streaming later in the year on Hulu and Disney+. It follows the Oasis Live ’25 reunion tour, with rehearsal footage, backstage access, huge live moments and the kind of Gallagher family tension that never needed a marketing department. Oasis Don’t Look Back in Anger Turns the Reunion Into an Actual Story The smartest thing about the trailer is that it doesn’t treat the reunion like a victory lap with better camera gear. Liam looks back at the 2009 ending as something that still feels unresolved, while Noel frames the comeback against years of believing the two of them would never share a stage again. That gives the film an actual emotional spine instead of two hours of crowd shots and “Wonderwall.” For a band whose mythology has always been tangled up with the brothers relationship, that’s exactly where the camera needs to stay. Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher Finally Sit Down Together Don’t Look Back in Anger includes a joint interview with Liam and Noel, their first together in more than two decades. That alone gives the documentary a little more weight than the usual reunion-tour souvenir. Directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace also had access to rehearsals, backstage moments and the shows themselves, while Steven Knight is producing. The result looks positioned somewhere between concert film, family reckoning and a very loud case study in learning how to work with your sibling again. Oasis Live ’25 Was Huge, but the Documentary Could Last Longer The Oasis North American tour was only one piece of a 41-show run that carried the reunion from Cardiff to São Paulo. Stadium scale is easy to capture, but cultural scale is harder, and this film clearly wants both. The reunion pulled longtime fans back into the orbit while introducing Oasis to younger listeners who mostly inherited the catalog through playlists, parents and endless “Wonderwall” guitar attempts. If the documentary lands, it won’t just archive the comeback. It’ll explain why the comeback mattered. FAQs When does Oasis Don’t Look Back in Anger come out? Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger opens in U.S. cinemas and IMAX on September 11, 2026, with streaming planned for later in the year. What is the Oasis Don’t Look Back in Anger documentary about? The film follows Oasis Live ’25, the 2025 reunion tour, with rehearsals, backstage footage, concerts and a joint Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher interview. Who directed the Oasis reunion documentary? Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace directed Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger, with Steven Knight producing.