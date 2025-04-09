🔥How Creators Reach Out for Brand Deals

If you’re a smaller creator, waiting around for brand deals isn’t the move—most offers don’t show up until you’re already on a brand’s radar.

Being proactive helps you stand out, build real relationships, and land collabs that match your vibe before your inbox starts blowing up.

If you're trying to land collabs, here's how people actually do it:

Find Your Lane

Brands love when your vibe’s consistent.

If you're into tech, your feed better be full of cool gear.

Into fashion? Let the outfits speak.

It’s all about having a niche and sticking to it, so brands know what they’re signing up for.

Start the convo before the pitch: Don’t just cold email. Follow the brand, like their posts, maybe tag them in something organic.

Basically, show love without asking for anything first. If they repost or DM you, that’s your green light.

Build A Quick Media Kit

Think resume but make it influencer.

Bio, stats, audience info, past collabs—keep it tight. Then send a short, personalized pitch. Mention how you’d help their brand and why your audience would care. Keep it real, keep it short.

Use Platforms That Link You To Brands

Apps like AspireIQ or Upfluence are like dating apps for influencers and brands.

Make a profile, apply to open campaigns, or just get found. Also, peep online groups or events for more leads.

Be Someone Brands Want To Work With

Answer emails fast, hit deadlines, and follow directions. If you’ve done collabs before, share results. If not, make a fake example post to show what you can do. You’re selling you—so bring the good energy and show them why working with you is a win.