iOS 18.1 Guide To New Features

iOS 18.1 is getting a release date on October 28 with some fresh AI features under the new “Apple Intelligence” suite. ChatGPT integration is anticipated but it won’t fully join the party until iOS 18.2 in December. Also—see our Apple iOS 18 Guide for a comprehensive list of all the iOS 18 features. AD For now, though, iOS 18.1 brings a smarter Siri with an upgraded interface that’s more intuitive and responsive, even letting you type in requests directly. Siri also gains the ability to handle more conversational questions and understand context better—think of it as Siri with a few more brain cells. Other highlights include notification summaries and priority inbox features, which make managing messages and emails way easier by bundling important info together and pushing essential messages to the top. In Photos, you’ll find the “Clean Up” tool, letting you organize images faster, and there are some robust new writing tools for text editing and proofreading. While this update opens the door to Apple’s AI ambitions, expect the real game-changers—like Siri’s ChatGPT-powered capabilities—to kick in when iOS 18.2 is released later this year. Additional iOS 18.1 features and updates that do not require Apple Intelligence: iPhone call recording for capturing conversations.





Customizable Control Center for quick access to specific connectivity options like Wi-Fi and VPN.





Spatial photo capture for richer, immersive images on iPhone 15 Pro models.





Enhanced App Store search for more accurate results.





RCS support in Messages for Business, improving communication with businesses.

Apple Intelligence Updates( iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)



Writing Tools Available almost anywhere you type, these tools let you refine, rewrite, and summarize text within the app you're working in.





Rewrite offers different text versions, allowing you to choose the blend of flow and phrasing that works best.





Proofread highlights suggestions for improving grammar and style.





Summarize lets you quickly generate a concise summary by selecting any section of text. Siri New animated glow responds to your voice while letting you scroll or type as you talk.





Double-tap to type requests instead of speaking out loud.





Enhanced language understanding means Siri follows even if you stumble or change your mind.





Maintains conversational context for easier follow-up questions.





Expanded knowledge answers more questions on Apple features and settings.





Improved voice sounds more natural and expressive.



Photos Search photos by description.





Clean Up removes unwanted distractions.





Create Memory movies by describing your story idea.



Notifications Summaries provide quick updates on key notifications.





Reduce Interruptions Focus silences distractions, letting only urgent alerts through.



Mail and Messages Smart Reply offers quick response suggestions.





Priority Mail ranks important messages at the top.





Transcription summaries in Notes give concise overviews of recorded calls or audio.



Phone Record live calls with transcriptions in Notes, including an announcement of recording.

Camera Quick switch to TrueDepth front camera (iPhone 16 models).

Spatial mode enables photo and video capture with depth (iPhone 15 Pro models). AirPods Hearing Test provides validated results at home.





Hearing Aid and Protection features personalize sound support and protect against loud noise (AirPods Pro 2, firmware 7B19+). Additional Updates and Fixes Enhanced Control Center and App Store search.

RCS Business Messaging (carrier-supported).

Various bug fixes, including improved Podcast and Photos stability.