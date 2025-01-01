Appetite on the Farm 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Appetite on the Farm 2027 is expected to bring its underground dance party back to Kelvedon Hall in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29. Those dates haven’t been announced by Appetite yet, but they’re the strongest projection based on the festival’s 2026 Bank Holiday weekend schedule and the 2027 UK calendar. If the format holds, expect two days of house, UK garage, minimal, techno and left-field club music spread around one of the more beautiful festival sites near London. It’s basically an East London party that escaped the city, found a stately Essex estate and decided the correct response was six stages and a giant pink doughnut identity. ➜ The real story: Appetite on the Farm has grown from a grassroots London party into a serious independent electronic festival without sanding off the club-culture personality that made people care in the first place. The 2026 edition is the festival’s fifth year at Kelvedon Hall and its biggest version yet, expanding to a reported 20,000 capacity with Jamie Jones, Skream, Eliza Rose, Shanti Celeste, Todd Edwards, MJ Cole, Traumer, Kolter, Silva Bumpa, Max Dean, Luke Dean and a deep bench of emerging artists. For 2027, the dates, tickets and lineup are still waiting on official confirmation. That means we’ve got a very useful 2026 blueprint, but nothing below should be mistaken for a leaked poster or a secret ticket drop. Explore more festival planning through Music Festivals 2027, Music Festivals Europe and Music Festivals UK. Appetite on the Farm 2027 Dates Are Expected for August 28-29 The projected Appetite on the Farm 2027 dates are Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29 at Kelvedon Hall in Brentwood, Essex. These aren’t official dates yet. The 2026 festival runs Saturday, August 29 through Sunday, August 30, directly into England and Wales’ Summer Bank Holiday on Monday, August 31. In 2027, that bank holiday moves to Monday, August 30, which makes August 28-29 the obvious equivalent weekend if Appetite sticks with the same Saturday-to-Sunday format. That calendar slot makes a lot of sense for the festival. Appetite has increasingly leaned into the full Bank Holiday weekend experience, and the 2025 edition also used the Saturday and Sunday before the Monday holiday. The 2026 festival runs from noon until 10 PM according to Appetite’s official FAQ, with last entry at 6 PM. The Resident Advisor event listing extends Sunday programming to 10:30 PM, so exact 2027 opening and closing times will need an official update before they’re treated as settled. Get the latest on Appetite on the Farm 2027 dates. For now, August 28-29 is the date range to pencil in, not the date range to build a non-refundable travel empire around. What Kind of Music Will the Appetite on the Farm 2027 Lineup Feature? Appetite on the Farm lives in the part of electronic music where house, UK garage, minimal, tech house, disco and techno all overlap without anybody stopping to explain the genre borders. The 2026 festival spreads that sound across six distinct spaces: The Barn, The Clearing, The Forest, The Jam & Doughnut, The Stables and The Record Store. That setup lets the booking team jump from bigger house names into deeper selectors, UKG veterans, live electronic acts and artists who still feel like somebody’s best-kept club secret. The 2026 lineup makes the point pretty well. Jamie Jones, Skream, Shanti Celeste, Todd Edwards, MJ Cole, Eliza Rose, Traumer, Kolter, SG Lewis, Max Dean, Luke Dean, Dr Banana, Saoirse, Silva Bumpa, Dyed Soundorom, Obskur, Omar+ and Kirollus all appear across the weekend. There’s also a strong emerging-talent angle. Appetite partnered with Beatport Live in 2026 to give two new DJs 60-minute sets on The Block, a Funktion-One-equipped container stage designed to put developing artists right in the middle of the festival. The Appetite on the Farm 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced, so every name in the prediction conversation is speculative. Spacelab’s five strongest early guesses are Josh Baker, Skream, Kolter, MJ Cole and Luke Dean. That’s less random festival bingo than it sounds. Skream, Kolter, MJ Cole and Luke Dean all appeared in both the 2025 and 2026 editions, while Josh Baker has a long Appetite history that includes the 2023 and 2024 farm lineups, the 2025 festival and multiple Appetite club events. If you want a wider look at the same UK electronic ecosystem, Spacelab’s Creamfields 2027 guide tracks the much bigger Bank Holiday rave happening up north. You can also see Jamie Jones and Skream in a very different setting in Spacelab’s Circoloco Halloween lineup story. Get the latest on the Appetite on the Farm 2027 lineup. Appetite on the Farm 2027 Tickets and Expected Prices Appetite on the Farm 2027 tickets haven’t gone on sale yet, and there aren’t official 2027 prices to quote. The useful benchmark is 2026, because Appetite used tiered pricing and the numbers moved meaningfully as the festival got closer. The original 2026 event listing showed a £40-£125 price range, with early promotional material advertising tickets from £40. By mid-August, eFestivals listed Tier 6 weekend tickets at £172.80 and day tickets at £69.10. Translation: this is one of those festivals where buying early can matter a lot. The 2026 event also offers VIP tickets with priority queue entry, access to a VIP lounge, a premium bar, a chill-out area, private toilets and a dedicated stage viewing area. There’s no on-site camping, so this is much more of a two-day dance-and-go-home setup than a tent-city festival. Hotels, guest houses and travel back toward London are the practical options. The festival is strictly 18+, and Appetite says it operates a Challenge 25 policy at the gates, so bring valid photo ID even if your face is absolutely convinced nobody would ask. For 2027, the most likely ticket structure is another mix of tiered weekend admission, day tickets and VIP, but Appetite hasn’t confirmed any of that yet. Get the latest on Appetite on the Farm 2027 tickets. Getting to Appetite on the Farm at Kelvedon Hall Kelvedon Hall sits in Kelvedon Hatch near Brentwood, Essex, with the festival address listed as Kelvedon Hall, Kelvedon Hatch, Brentwood, Essex, CM14 5TN. The important travel detail is that Appetite doesn’t allow pedestrian access to the festival. For 2026, everyone has to arrive by car, taxi or one of the free shuttle buses. Appetite recommends Brentwood station for rail travellers, with free shuttles running from Brentwood Station, Kelvedon Hatch Bentley Golf Course and Ongar’s Stag Pub. Brentwood and Shenfield are both easy to reach from London Liverpool Street and Stratford, but the official FAQ says the festival shuttle runs from Brentwood rather than Shenfield. Free on-site car parking is available for the 2026 event, while taxi and drop-off traffic is directed to a separate event entrance. Those details are useful planning clues for 2027, but transport routes and shuttle stops should be rechecked once Appetite posts the next edition’s official travel information. Why Appetite on the Farm Feels Different From a Giant Dance Festival Appetite started in 2017 with founders Elliot Schooling and Liam Palmer and built its name through club parties before the farm became the bigger annual statement. The brand has hosted events at places including fabric, The Cause and Chinois Ibiza, and that club DNA is still pretty obvious in the festival programming. Even after growing to a reported 20,000 capacity in 2026, the whole thing still feels curated around selectors, crews, record culture and people who care about the difference between a good lineup and a lineup that actually flows. The food side gets its own personality too. The Appetite Food Market returns in 2026, while the festival even teamed up with East London’s Rinkoff’s Bakery on a limited-edition pink doughnut inspired by the Appetite logo. That sounds like a small branding detail, but it says a lot about what Appetite is good at. The festival doesn’t feel like a generic field with DJs dropped into it. It feels like one specific party world that has been scaled up without completely losing the joke, the community or the record-bag obsession. If 2027 keeps that balance, Appetite on the Farm should remain one of the more interesting independent electronic festivals on the UK calendar. Keep this page bookmarked for official dates, ticket drops and lineup announcements, and use the Spacelab Music Festival Guide to keep moving through the rest of the 2027 festival season. FAQs When is Appetite on the Farm 2027? Appetite on the Farm 2027 is projected for Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29 at Kelvedon Hall. Those dates haven’t been officially announced and are based on the festival’s 2026 August Bank Holiday schedule. Where will Appetite on the Farm 2027 take place? Appetite hasn’t officially announced the 2027 venue yet, but the festival is expected to return to Kelvedon Hall in Kelvedon Hatch near Brentwood, Essex. The 2026 festival address is Kelvedon Hall, Kelvedon Hatch, Brentwood, Essex, CM14 5TN. Who is playing Appetite on the Farm 2027? The Appetite on the Farm 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced. Spacelab’s early predictions include Josh Baker, Skream, Kolter, MJ Cole and Luke Dean based on their recurring relationship with Appetite, but none is confirmed for 2027. How much are Appetite on the Farm 2027 tickets? Official 2027 ticket prices haven’t been announced. As a benchmark, the 2026 event was initially advertised from £40 with a £40-£125 event price range, while later Tier 6 weekend tickets were listed at £172.80 and day tickets at £69.10. Is Appetite on the Farm an 18+ festival? Yes. The current festival rules say Appetite on the Farm is strictly 18+ and uses Challenge 25 at the gates, so bring valid photo ID. Can you camp at Appetite on the Farm? No. The 2026 festival doesn’t offer on-site camping. Festivalgoers use local accommodation or travel home after each day. How do you get to Appetite on the Farm? The current event rules don’t allow pedestrian access. Guests arrive by car, taxi or free shuttle bus, with Brentwood Station serving as the main rail connection for the festival shuttle.