Bonnaroo 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Festival Is Taking the Year Off

Bonnaroo 2027 isn’t happening. Organizers have officially announced that the Tennessee festival is taking a full year off so The Farm can recover after back-to-back years of storms. That kills the usual date projections, ticket countdown and lineup rumor season in one shot, but the reason behind the break says a lot about what Bonnaroo is trying to protect for 2028 and beyond. The 2026 festival did happen June 11–14 in Manchester, Tennessee, but heavy rain on Sunday brought delays, cancellations, evacuations in some areas and shelter-in-place advisories. The festival says The Farm now needs time to rest and recover. Before the 2026 edition, Bonnaroo had already poured major money into improved drainage, 4.5 miles of new roadways and 135 acres of new grass. Mother Nature apparently saw the upgrade list and chose chaos anyway. ➜ The real story: Bonnaroo isn’t skipping 2027 because it forgot to book a headliner. The festival is basically putting The Farm into recovery mode after two straight years of weather problems, which is a much smarter move than pretending a giant camping festival can simply out-negotiate mud. The official Bonnaroo website announced the hiatus on August 21, 2026. Pitchfork reported that the festival plans to return in 2028 after giving the grounds time to recover. So this guide is going to do something unusual for a festival page: tell you exactly what isn’t happening, what the normal 2027 calendar would have looked like, what happened to tickets and lineup speculation, and why 2028 is now the date that matters. Bonnaroo 2027 Is Officially Taking the Year Off Bonnaroo says there will be no festival in 2027. The decision comes after what organizers described as back-to-back years of storms at the 700-acre Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee. Yhe statement from organizers said: "So, here’s what we’ve decided: Bonnaroo will be taking a much-needed year off in 2027. This wasn’t an easy decision, and not one we take lightly, but in our hearts, we know this break will only make Bonnaroo better. We hope you’ll continue radiating positivity in your community throughout the year and thank you for loving this festival as much as we do." The 2025 festival was cut short after severe rain flooded parts of the site and made camping and exit conditions increasingly difficult. Bonnaroo returned in 2026 after a major round of infrastructure work, including drainage improvements, new roads and extensive reseeding across the property. That work helped, but it didn’t magically turn a giant Tennessee farm into an all-weather indoor arena. Heavy rain hit again on the final day of the 2026 festival, and organizers said the main venue now needs a longer recovery window. This is important because Bonnaroo is more dependent on its physical site than a city festival that can simply shift crowds onto pavement, transit and surrounding venues. The Farm is part venue, part campground and part temporary city. When the ground itself is exhausted, there isn’t a simple Plan B sitting across the street. What the Bonnaroo 2027 Dates Would Have Been There are no official Bonnaroo 2027 dates because the festival is not taking place. If Bonnaroo had followed the same Thursday-through-Sunday calendar position used in 2026, the projected dates would have been June 10–13, 2027. Bonnaroo 2026 ran June 11–14, and the festival has traditionally lived around the second Thursday in June. Normally, that would be exactly the kind of projection we’d use for early planning. This time, don’t. The official hiatus announcement supersedes the calendar math, so June 10–13 should be treated as the weekend Bonnaroo might have occupied, not as an event you should book flights or hotels around. That distinction matters for search results too. There’s going to be plenty of stale information floating around that simply rolls the 2026 dates forward and calls it a day. Bonnaroo has now made that projection obsolete. Get the latest directly from the official Bonnaroo site. There Is No Bonnaroo 2027 Lineup There won’t be a Bonnaroo 2027 lineup because there won’t be a Bonnaroo 2027. Normally this is where we’d start watching tour gaps, promoter relationships, festival routing and whatever suspiciously confident rumor has taken over Reddit for the week. Doing that for a festival that has officially said it’s taking the year off would be lineup-prediction cosplay. The more useful reference point is the kind of range Bonnaroo was booking before the break. The 2026 bill was built around Skrillex, The Strokes, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Noah Kahan, Turnstile, Teddy Swims, Kesha, GRiZ and Role Model, with Four Tet, Vince Staples, Alabama Shakes, Chase & Status, Sara Landry, Clipse, Modest Mouse, Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Yungblud and plenty more spread across the weekend. That mix is classic Bonnaroo. The festival can move from indie rock to bass music, jam bands, hip-hop, pop, house, techno, Americana and a completely unhinged late-night idea without acting like any of those things contradict one another. When Bonnaroo eventually starts teasing 2028, that broad booking identity is the thing to watch. The real question won’t be whether the festival can find artists. It’ll be how big Bonnaroo wants the comeback to feel after a forced year of silence. For now, the official Bonnaroo lineup page is still showing the 2026 edition rather than a 2027 artist list. Bonnaroo 2027 Tickets: There Aren’t Any Bonnaroo 2027 tickets are not on sale, and there isn’t a future 2027 sale waiting in the wings. No festival means no 2027 wristbands, no camping passes, no VIP upgrades and no payment plan to obsessively check every month. The official Bonnaroo ticket page now asks fans to sign up for future lineup, ticket and festival updates instead of selling a 2027 product. For context only, the 2026 ticket menu gives us a useful snapshot of what Bonnaroo looked like before the hiatus. Four-day General Admission started at $435, GA+ started at $695, VIP started at $999 and Platinum started at $3,995. The ultra-premium two-person Roo Insider package started at $27,500. Bonnaroo also sold one-day and two-day options, multi-ticket bundles, camping passes, parking and a sprawling menu of upgraded accommodations. Camping is a major part of the Bonnaroo economy because admission to Centeroo and a place for your vehicle are separate decisions. Those 2026 prices are not 2028 predictions. By the time Bonnaroo comes back, pricing, tiers and accommodations could all change, especially if more site work and infrastructure upgrades happen during the off year. The move right now is simple: don’t buy anything being marketed as an official Bonnaroo 2027 ticket. There is no official 2027 festival to enter. Why Bonnaroo Needs the Break After 2025 and 2026 The 2027 hiatus makes more sense when you look at the last two festivals as one long weather story. In 2025, Bonnaroo opened on Thursday and then canceled the rest of the weekend after heavy rain flooded the grounds. That was a brutal outcome for a camping festival where tens of thousands of people aren’t just attending shows, they’re living on the property for several days. Organizers responded with a multi-million-dollar push before 2026. Bonnaroo said the work included better drainage, 4.5 miles of new roadways and 135 acres of new grass, all meant to make the site more resilient. Then Sunday rain hit again in 2026. Safety measures included delayed and canceled sets, evacuations from some areas and periods when attendees were told to shelter in place. At some point, the sensible answer stops being “add more gravel and hope.” A full year without tens of thousands of campers, trucks, stages, temporary structures and foot traffic gives the ground something festivals almost never get: time. What Bonnaroo Is Like When The Farm Is Working Bonnaroo has been held on The Farm in Manchester since 2002, and the location is a huge part of why people get so attached to it. The official address is 1560 New Bushy Branch Rd, Manchester, TN 37355. The basic setup is four days of music in Centeroo surrounded by a much larger camping world called Outeroo, where the festival keeps going through food, activities, pop-ups, plazas, community spaces and the kind of campsite friendships that somehow feel completely reasonable after three hours of sleep. Bonnaroo’s original identity came out of jam-band and improvisational culture, but it evolved into one of the broadest major U.S. festival lineups. Indie, alternative rock, hip-hop, R&B, electronic music, funk, Americana, country, folk, bluegrass, jazz, reggae and pop have all had a home there. It’s also a festival where late-night programming matters almost as much as the headliners. A normal day can start in punishing Tennessee sun and end with a giant electronic set, a SuperJam, a weird surprise collaboration or some completely accidental discovery that wrecks the schedule you spent two weeks making. That’s why the hiatus lands harder than a simple calendar gap. Bonnaroo isn’t just another set of stages that went missing for a year. For a lot of people, it’s an annual temporary hometown. What to Do Instead of Bonnaroo in 2027 If you were already mentally planning a 2027 camping-festival trip, there are other places to aim that energy. Spacelab’s Okeechobee Music Festival 2027 guide is probably the closest match if you want a multi-genre camping festival with electronic music, indie, hip-hop, jam and a slightly surreal all-weekend atmosphere. If you’d rather trade the campground for skyscrapers and lasers, the Ultra Music Festival 2027 guide has the latest on Miami’s huge electronic weekend. You can also browse the Spacelab USA Music Festival Guide for more U.S. options. If 2027 becomes the year you decide to turn one missed Tennessee weekend into a bigger trip, the Music Festivals UK guide and Music Festivals Europe guide open up a much larger rabbit hole. None of those festivals is Bonnaroo, obviously. That’s kind of the point. If The Farm is going to rest, you might as well use the gap to try something that doesn’t involve recreating the exact same weekend somewhere else. Bonnaroo 2028 Is the Next Date to Watch The 2027 story is now settled: no festival, no tickets and no lineup. The next interesting chapter is 2028. Pitchfork reports that Bonnaroo plans to return after the year off, and the extra recovery time gives organizers a chance to keep improving the site instead of racing another off-season clock. That comeback could end up being a pretty big deal. A festival with Bonnaroo’s history doesn’t disappear for a year without creating pent-up demand, and a strong 2028 lineup would give it an obvious way to turn the return into an event instead of just another edition. Until then, keep an eye on the official Bonnaroo channels for infrastructure updates and the first real 2028 news. You can also track what’s happening across the wider festival calendar in the Spacelab Music Festival Guide. FAQs Is Bonnaroo happening in 2027? No. Bonnaroo announced on August 21, 2026 that it will take a year off in 2027 so The Farm can recover after back-to-back years of severe storms. When would Bonnaroo 2027 have happened? There are no official 2027 dates. Based on the equivalent Thursday-through-Sunday calendar position used in 2026, the projected window would have been June 10–13, 2027, but Bonnaroo has officially announced that no 2027 festival will take place. Are Bonnaroo 2027 tickets on sale? No. There are no Bonnaroo 2027 tickets because there will be no 2027 edition. The official ticket page currently asks fans to sign up for future lineup, ticket and festival updates. Has the Bonnaroo 2027 lineup been announced? No. There won’t be a Bonnaroo 2027 lineup because the festival is taking the year off. Why is Bonnaroo taking 2027 off? Organizers say The Farm needs time to rest and recover after back-to-back years of storms. Bonnaroo invested in drainage, road and turf improvements before 2026, but another heavy rain event hit the festival on Sunday. Where does Bonnaroo normally take place? Bonnaroo normally takes place on the 700-acre Bonnaroo Farm, also known as Great Stage Park, at 1560 New Bushy Branch Rd in Manchester, Tennessee. When will Bonnaroo return? Bonnaroo is taking only 2027 off, and Pitchfork reports that the festival plans to return in 2028. Exact 2028 dates, tickets and lineup details haven’t been announced yet.