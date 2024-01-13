Hangout Fest 2024 is a festival from AEG Presents that has great Indie Rock, Hip-Hop and Electronic Music. You can soak up the sun while you listen to great music on a great beach in the Gulf of Mexico at Hangout Fest!
Hit the Hangout Fest 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.
Hangout Fest also has a lot of things to do in addition to music, which you can learn more about below.
Music isn't all Hangout Fest has to offer though ... there's things you'll find at most big festivals these days like yoga, tantalizing food options to trigger your bliss index, art and more. There's VIP pools where you can see the Main Stage + hammocks on the beach!
Check out Hammock Beach to chill, Malibu Beach House will have DJs, The Roller Disco promises to be gaffe-prone fun, Monster Energy Beach Club combines pool action with live DJs, and there's even a tropical spa to recharge & rejuvenate. If you can't get relaxed at Hangout Fest you just aren't trying!
Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, The Chainsmokers, Dominic Fike, Renée Rapp, Jessie Murph, Cage The Elephant, Doechii, Nelly, Dom Dolla, Subtronics, Nle Choppa, Sexyy Red, A Day To Remember, Chappell Roan, Chromeo Dj Set, Koe Wetzel, Megan Moroney, Alison Wonderland, Daily Bread, Matt Kusher, Queen Herby, All Time Low, Disco Lines, Matt Maeson, Qveen Herby, The Beaches, Del Water Gap, Dylan Gossett, Kasbo, Paul Russell, Wyatt Fiore, Alana Springsteen, Austin Millz, Bunt., Eliza Rose, Fybbaa Boss, G Flip, Hemlocke Springs, Le Youth, Lf System, Little Stranger, Odd Mob, Opiuo, Hypebaam, The Teskey Brothers, Tsha, Vanessa Zamora, Brenn., Jaime Wyatt, Jack Kaye Booth, Linka Moja, Tanner Adell, The Taylor Party, Willow Avalon.
The previous Hangout Fest lineup had Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, The Kid Laroi, Alison Wonderland, Rezz and more.
THE LINEUP FOR Hangout Fest
The previous Hangout Fest lineup had Post Malone, Halsey and Tame Impala headline! Fall Out Boy, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Kane Brown, Illenium, Jack Harlow, Zedd, Leon Bridges, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Louis The Child, Slander, The Head and The Heart and more.