Hangout Fest 2024 is a festival from AEG Presents that has great Indie Rock, Hip-Hop and Electronic Music. You can soak up the sun while you listen to great music on a great beach in the Gulf of Mexico at Hangout Fest!

The Hangout Fest lineup has Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, The Chainsmokers, Cage The Elephant, Dominic Fike, Renée Rapp, Jessie Murph, Alison Wonderland, Doechii, Nelly, Dom Dolla, Subtronics, Nle Choppa and Sexyy Red top the list of performers.

Hit the Hangout Fest 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

Tickets are on sale!

The Hangout Fest 2024 dates are May 17 - 19. The location is on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Check back for lineup, tickets, and other festival updates.

Hangout Fest also has a lot of things to do in addition to music, which you can learn more about below.

Music isn't all Hangout Fest has to offer though ... there's things you'll find at most big festivals these days like yoga, tantalizing food options to trigger your bliss index, art and more. There's VIP pools where you can see the Main Stage + hammocks on the beach!

Check out Hammock Beach to chill, Malibu Beach House will have DJs, The Roller Disco promises to be gaffe-prone fun, Monster Energy Beach Club combines pool action with live DJs, and there's even a tropical spa to recharge & rejuvenate. If you can't get relaxed at Hangout Fest you just aren't trying!

The last Hangout Fest lineup had Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, The Kid Laroi, Alison Wonderland, Rezz and more.

Hangout Fest is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Coachella, Portola Music Fest and Cruel World. If you like Hangout, you can also try Ultra Music Festival.

The Hangout Fest 2024 lineup and Hangout Fest 2024 tickets are below!



The Hangout Fest schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.