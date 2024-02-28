Creamfields 2024 is another incarnation of the music festival we all know as Creamfields. Creamfields is definitely one of the best British festivals of the summer season. Tickets are still available on ViaGogo.
The Creamfields 2024 dates are August 22 - 25. In 2024, Creamfields is moving back to it's original model of just one festival per year, as it had originally done over this weekend.
There's always a Creamfields live stream that happens... Hit the livestream section farther below for details on how to watch.
Creamfields continues to thrive with amazing lineups. The secret to its widespread appeal is hard to determine, but whatever it is, it's real.
Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, England. There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.
Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Creamfields as it happens.
The previous Creamfields lineup had Adam Beyer, Aly & Fila, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Calvin Harris, Camelphat, Carl Cox Hybrid Live, Chase & Status (DJ Set), Cristoph, David Guetta, Diplo, DJ Snake, Don Diablo, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, Ferry Corsten, Four Tet, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Tiësto and more.
The Creamfields lineup before that had Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Nina Kraviz, Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Hardwell, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Lilly Palmer, Calvin Harris, Tiësto, Fatboy Slim, Camelphat, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond and more.
