     
 
Spacelab
Creamfields 2024
Start Date: August 22
End Date: August 25
Daresbury, Cheshire, UK
Europe
 

Creamfields 2024 is another incarnation of the music festival we all know as Creamfields. Creamfields is definitely one of the best British festivals of the summer season. Tickets are still available on ViaGogo.

 

The Creamfields lineup IS OUT! Hit the Creamfields 2024 lineup section farther below for details on who's performing.

 

Creamfields tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the buttons below for prices and access to passes.

 

The Creamfields 2024 dates are August 22 - 25. In 2024, Creamfields is moving back to it's original model of just one festival per year, as it had originally done over this weekend.

 

There's always a Creamfields live stream that happens... Hit the livestream section farther below for details on how to watch.

 

Creamfields continues to thrive with amazing lineups. The secret to its widespread appeal is hard to determine, but whatever it is, it's real.

 

Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, England. There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.

 

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Creamfields as it happens.

 

The previous Creamfields lineup had Adam Beyer, Aly & Fila, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Calvin Harris, Camelphat, Carl Cox Hybrid Live, Chase & Status (DJ Set), Cristoph, David Guetta, Diplo,  DJ Snake, Don Diablo, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, Ferry Corsten, Four Tet, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Tiësto and more. 

 

The Creamfields 2024 lineup and Creamfields 2024 tickets are below!

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

Creamfields LIVE STREAM 2024

 

Come back here to watch the Creamfields live stream all weekend!

 

 

Creamfields live stream

 

 

Creamfields - Friday Highlights

 

 

 

Creamfields - Thursday Highlights

 

 

Creamfields North map

 

A previous Creamfields venue map, this could give some clues as to how the next event might be layed out

 

 

Creamfields 2024 Schedule

 

The Creamfields schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

Creamfields Lineup 2024

 

Creamfields lineup

 

Creamfields lineup

 

Creamfields lineup

 

Creamfields lineup

 

The Creamfields lineup for 2024!

 

Teletech and XXL are making their Creamfields are hosting stages.

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets.

 

The Creamfields lineup before that had Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Nina Kraviz, Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Hardwell, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Lilly Palmer, Calvin Harris, Tiësto, Fatboy Slim, Camelphat, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond and more.

     
 
 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
