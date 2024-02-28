Creamfields 2024 is another incarnation of the music festival we all know as Creamfields. Creamfields is definitely one of the best British festivals of the summer season. Tickets are still available on ViaGogo.

The Creamfields lineup IS OUT! Hit the Creamfields 2024 lineup section farther below for details on who's performing.

Creamfields tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the buttons below for prices and access to passes.

The Creamfields 2024 dates are August 22 - 25. In 2024, Creamfields is moving back to it's original model of just one festival per year, as it had originally done over this weekend.

There's always a Creamfields live stream that happens... Hit the livestream section farther below for details on how to watch.

Creamfields continues to thrive with amazing lineups. The secret to its widespread appeal is hard to determine, but whatever it is, it's real.

Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, England. There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.

The previous Creamfields lineup had Adam Beyer, Aly & Fila, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Calvin Harris, Camelphat, Carl Cox Hybrid Live, Chase & Status (DJ Set), Cristoph, David Guetta, Diplo, DJ Snake, Don Diablo, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, Ferry Corsten, Four Tet, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Tiësto and more.

