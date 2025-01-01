HARD Summer 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

HARD Summer 2027 is projected for Saturday, August 7 through Sunday, August 8 at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, right next to SoFi Stadium.

That means two very long days of house, techno, bass, hip-hop, Latin sounds, live acts and the kind of Los Angeles heat that makes a frozen drink feel like a strategic investment. The 2027 lineup remains hidden, and no official ticket sale has opened yet. Still, HARD Summer has already established the basic shape of what fans can expect: a stacked electronic bill, big crossover names and a crowd that treats stage-hopping like an Olympic event. So the dates and venue below are projections based on the official 2026 edition, while the ticket prices and artist names are planning benchmarks or early predictions until HARD Summer announces the real thing. ➜ The real story: HARD Summer isn’t trying to be a polite day at the park. It’s a two-day pressure cooker of lasers, bass, sweat, giant names and friends yelling “where are you?” while standing approximately twelve feet away. HARD Summer 2026 officially ran August 1 and 2 at Hollywood Park, and the festival’s official site currently describes the event as a two-day Los Angeles festival. No 2027 dates have been announced by the organizers as of this update. The best early read is August 7–8, 2027, using the same Saturday and Sunday festival pattern as 2026. The lineup, ticket tiers and final location still need official confirmation. HARD Summer 2027 Dates Are Projected for August 7–8 HARD Summer 2027 is projected to run Saturday, August 7 through Sunday, August 8. Those dates aren’t official yet, but they follow the festival’s established two-day weekend format and the same Saturday-to-Sunday calendar pattern used in 2026. HARD Summer 2026 ran on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2. Because August 1, 2027 falls on a Sunday, the equivalent first Saturday and Sunday land one week later, on August 7 and 8. The likely venue is Hollywood Park at 1011 Stadium Drive in Inglewood, adjacent to SoFi Stadium. HARD Summer has used the Hollywood Park site since 2024, and the 2026 edition introduced a refreshed layout designed to make it easier to move between stages. In 2026, the official event information listed festival hours from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days. Those hours are a useful guide for 2027, but don’t treat them as final until the new event page goes live. You can keep an eye on Spacelab’s USA music festival guide and Music Festivals 2027 guide for updates. For othee electronic festivals with a huge 2027 footprint, check out the Spacelab Ultra Music Festival 2027 guide. You can pencil the weekend into your calendar now, just leave a little room around it for the organizers to make the final call. What Kind of Music Will the HARD Summer 2027 Lineup Feature? HARD Summer lives at the collision point between big electronic festival energy and the wider Los Angeles music ecosystem. House, techno, bass, garage, hip-hop, Latin and left-field club music can all share the same afternoon without anybody pretending the genres need to stay in separate rooms. The 2026 lineup made that direction obvious. Kali Uchis and Tokischa brought major Latin and pop visibility, while Zedd b2b Knock2, DJ Snake’s hip-hop set, RL Grime, Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens, Mau P, Sammy Virji, Vintage Culture and a long list of club and bass acts kept the festival firmly rooted in dance music. That means the 2027 bill could move from a huge crossover vocal set to pounding techno, UK garage, festival house or bass music without the genre whiplash ever feeling accidental. The whole point is that HARD has always been comfortable making those collisions feel normal. The official HARD Summer lineup page hasn't posted a 2027 artist list yet. There also aren’t credible 2027 booking reports strong enough to call rumors, so the names below are early predictions based on popularity, festival fit and the booking lanes HARD has been developing. The current predicted top five are Skrillex, Fred again.., Kaytranada, Chase & Status and John Summit, in that order. Peggy Gou, Tyla, Young Miko, Dom Dolla and Four Tet are also strong names to watch if HARD leans into a wider crossover bill. Check back for updates on lineup favorites as the change over time. Skrillex is the clearest top-line prediction because he fits HARD’s Los Angeles roots, heavy electronic history and appetite for sets that turn into a full-body weather event. Fred again.. and Kaytranada would give the lineup a broad crossover pull, while Chase & Status would bring the kind of high-impact bass and UK club energy that works especially well on a festival stage. John Summit is the obvious house-forward pick, especially if the festival wants another big singalong dance set alongside heavier techno and bass programming. None of these artists are confirmed, and the real lineup could look completely different once the booking announcements start. Get HARD Summer lineup updates here. If you want another major electronic weekend on the calendar while you wait, Spacelab’s Okeechobee Music Festival 2027 guide has a very different, more camping-heavy version of the same multi-genre impulse. HARD Summer 2027 Tickets and 2026 Price Benchmarks HARD Summer 2027 tickets aren’t on sale yet, and no official 2027 prices have been posted. The best planning reference is the 2026 sale, which included two-day and single-day passes across General Admission, GA+ and VIP. For 2026, single-day GA started at $129 plus fees for Saturday and $129 plus fees for Sunday. A limited early-access offer let fans start a two-day GA order with a $9.95 deposit, while later two-day pricing moved as tiers sold through. GA+ was reported at $219 before fees in an early 2026 payment-plan listing, and two-day VIP was listed at $345 before fees. Those are 2026 reference prices only, not 2027 ticket prices. The official ticket page says HARD uses all-in pricing, meaning the displayed total includes the ticket price and fees before applicable taxes and delivery costs. Ticket tiers can change quickly when earlier inventory sells out, so the final 2027 numbers could land higher or lower. GA and GA+ are 18+. VIP is 21+, and you’ll need a valid photo ID to enter VIP areas. GA includes festival entry, water refill stations, food and beverage options and bar access. GA+ adds expedited entry and special access to premium, air-conditioned restroom trailers, which sounds modest until you’ve spent eight hours navigating a crowded summer festival. VIP adds a splash pool, viewing areas at every stage, expedited VIP entry, dedicated air-conditioned bathrooms, complimentary Wi-Fi, a lanyard and laminate and VIP photo opportunities. Get HARD Summer tickets updates here. The most important ticket rule is simple: buy through the official HARD Summer ticket page or the authorized Front Gate ticket link it provides. Third-party sellers are where a fun weekend can suddenly become an expensive character-building exercise. Why HARD Summer Feels Like More Than a Standard Festival Weekend HARD Summer works because it understands exactly what kind of weekend it wants to be. It’s compact, loud, urban and built for moving between stages until your phone battery and your legs begin negotiating separately. Hollywood Park gives the festival a very different personality from a remote camping event. You’re in Inglewood, surrounded by the massive SoFi Stadium complex, with Los Angeles close enough to turn the entire weekend into a city trip instead of a campground migration. The 2026 location page highlighted a redesigned Green Stage area and shorter routes between stages. That kind of operational detail matters at HARD because the best moments are often about catching half a set at one stage, sprinting across the grounds and arriving just in time for the drop somewhere else. The festival also has real history behind the neon. HARD began in Los Angeles in 2007 and has moved through multiple venues and identities, from downtown events to larger Southern California sites before settling into its current Hollywood Park era. That history is why the brand can put techno, rap, house, bass and pop on the same poster without it feeling like a random algorithmic playlist. It’s hot, crowded and occasionally logistically chaotic, but when the production locks in and the crowd catches the same moment at once, HARD Summer feels less like a collection of sets and more like a city-sized group decision to lose the plot for two days. FAQs When is HARD Summer 2027? HARD Summer 2027 is projected for Saturday, August 7 through Sunday, August 8, 2027. Those dates are based on the official August 1–2, 2026 weekend and haven’t been officially announced yet. Where will HARD Summer 2027 take place? Hollywood Park at 1011 Stadium Drive in Inglewood, California, adjacent to SoFi Stadium, is the likely venue based on the 2026 edition. HARD Summer hasn’t officially confirmed the 2027 location. How much will HARD Summer 2027 tickets cost? 2027 prices haven’t been announced. For a 2026 reference, single-day GA started at $129 plus fees, two-day GA launched with a limited $9.95 deposit, GA+ was reported at $219 before fees and two-day VIP was listed at $345 before fees. For more dates, ticket updates and lineup news, visit the main Spacelab music festival guide, then browse the USA festival page and the Music Festivals 2027 page.