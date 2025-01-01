Jam Cruise 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know

Jam Cruise 2027 is officially setting sail February 4–10 aboard the MSC Poesia, turning six nights in the Caribbean into one very long, very funky live-music weekend that simply refuses to stay on land. It departs from Miami, stops in Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Cozumel, and comes with more than 30 bands, late-night collaborations, theme-night energy and the kind of musician cross-pollination that would be almost impossible to schedule at a normal festival. And unlike a lot of 2027 festivals that are still making everyone stare at a blank lineup poster, Jam Cruise has already revealed the names. Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton, Stephen Marley, moe., Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Lettuce, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and a deep bench of funk, jam, bluegrass, reggae, soul and electronic artists are officially on board. ➜ The real story: Jam Cruise is basically what happens when a jam festival looks at curfews, hotel shuttles and the phrase “last set of the night” and decides those are all land-based problems. The 2027 sailing is Jam Cruise 23, and it marks a homecoming to the MSC Poesia after 14 years. The ship has 16 decks, multiple restaurants and bars, a spa, gym and newly added Yacht Club, but for this week the real amenity is that musicians and fans are all trapped together in the best possible way. Cabins are on sale now, although the official site says the sailing is already 94% sold out at the time of this update. That makes the ticket situation much less theoretical than the average festival presale. Jam Cruise 2027 Dates Are February 4–10 on MSC Poesia Jam Cruise 2027 begins Thursday, February 4, with embarkation at PortMiami and returns to Miami on Wednesday, February 10. Check-in starts at 12 PM ET on February 4 and closes at 5 PM, so this is not the trip where you casually wander toward the venue after dinner. The full official itinerary is February 4 in Miami, February 5 at sea, February 6 in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, February 7 in Grand Cayman, February 8 in Cozumel, Mexico, February 9 at sea and February 10 back in Miami. Those port days give the cruise a built-in reset button. You can get off the ship for beaches, sightseeing, excursions or Positive Legacy’s service activities, then get back onboard and dive straight into another night of music. The two sea days are where Jam Cruise really leans into its own weird little universe. Music, activities, wellness programming and spontaneous hangouts can take over the ship without anyone needing to leave for a hotel, catch a rideshare or remember which parking lot they used six hours ago. Get the latest official details on Jam Cruise dates and the 2027 itinerary. If you’re comparing floating festivals, Spacelab also has guides for Groove Cruise 2027 and EDSea 2027. The Jam Cruise 2027 Lineup Is Already Official Jam Cruise 23 has an unusually deep lineup because the booking philosophy is less about separating artists into neat little genre lanes and more about seeing what happens when everybody keeps running into everybody else for six nights. The top of the bill includes Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton, Stephen Marley, moe., Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and Lettuce. That alone puts funk, reggae and classic jam culture right at the center of the sailing. The lineup also includes Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Kitchen Dwellers, Dumpstaphunk, Dogs In A Pile, Midnight Generation, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, LaMP, lespecial, Super Sonic Shorties, Karina Rykman, The Rumble, Pigeon, Dirtwire, Shadowgrass and Vincent Antone. Then things get even more Jam Cruise-specific. Lebo’s Dead At Sea & Yacht Rock, DEADTRONICA with Aron Magner and Cloudchord, True Loves, Holly Bowling, Jammy Buffet, Sqwerv, Bone Diggers Duo, DJ Brownie, Late Night Radio, The Sweet Lillies, Cimafunk Super Jam and Everyone Orchestra are all part of the official bill. The Artists At Large list brings in Mihali, The Horn Section, Chali 2na, Mike Dillon, Kanika Moore, Shira Elias, Sammi Garett, Reed Mathis, Sarah Elaz, Bella Rayne and Brad Walker. That part matters because the entire culture of Jam Cruise is built around sit-ins, supergroups and musicians turning up in places you didn’t expect them. Most artists are scheduled to perform two shows. Artists marked with an asterisk on the official lineup perform one, while special projects and artist-at-large appearances make the actual number of musical combinations considerably harder to count. Musically, the cruise stretches across funk, rock, blues, reggae, bluegrass, soul, jazz, jam and electronic music. It’s not a pure jam-band time capsule, and that’s probably why it still feels alive instead of turning into a very expensive nostalgia convention at sea. Get the complete official Jam Cruise 2027 lineup. Jam Cruise 2027 Tickets Are Cabins, and the Pricing Works Differently Jam Cruise doesn’t sell a normal festival wristband. Your cabin reservation is your ticket package, which means the price depends on the cabin category and how many adults are sharing it. All listed rates are per person, and there’s an additional $350 fee per person that includes taxes, fees and gratuities. A standard cabin requires a $250 non-refundable deposit per person at booking, while Yacht Club cabins require a $500 per-person deposit. The lowest-priced currently listed option is Category 1 Deluxe Interior. It costs $1,899 per person for two adults, $1,599 per person for three adults or $1,299 per person for four adults. A single-occupancy Category 1 cabin is $3,798. Category 3 Deluxe Ocean View with an obstructed window is $2,299 per person for double occupancy, $1,999 for triple and $1,799 for quad. Category 4 Deluxe Ocean View is $2,399 for double, $2,099 for triple and $1,899 for quad. Balcony pricing moves up from there. Category 5 Deluxe Balcony is $2,749 per person for double occupancy, while Category 7 Premium Balcony is $2,899 double, $2,599 triple or $2,399 quad. Category 8 Premium Balcony is $2,999 double, $2,699 triple or $2,499 quad, and Category 9 Deluxe Balcony Aurea is $3,099 double, $2,799 triple or $2,599 quad. Some categories are already gone. Category 2 Deluxe Interior was listed at $1,949 per person for double occupancy, $1,649 for triple and $1,349 for quad. The sold-out partial-view balcony category was $2,599 per person for double occupancy, while Category 6 Deluxe Balcony was $2,799 double or $5,598 single. The Yacht Club categories were also marked sold out when this guide was updated. Yacht Club Interior was $3,599 per person for double occupancy, the Yacht Club Deluxe Suite was $4,499 double, the Two Room Grand Suite was $4,999 double, $4,299 triple or $3,999 quad, and the Royal Suite was $6,999 double, $5,999 triple or $4,999 quad. Availability can change if cabins are released or reservations move around, but with the overall sailing already at 94% sold out, this is not a leisurely “maybe I’ll decide in January” situation. Jam Cruise also offers an automatic payment plan for a one-time $25 fee. Five monthly payments are processed on the 15th of each month from August through December, and all cabin deposits and payments are non-refundable. Meals in the main buffet and select restaurants are included, along with non-carbonated basics like water, regular coffee, tea and juices. Specialty dining and other upgrades cost extra, and standard MSC drink packages aren’t offered for Jam Cruise. Get current availability and exact rates from the official Jam Cruise 2027 tickets and cabin pricing page. Why Jam Cruise Feels Completely Different From a Festival on Land Jam Cruise has been doing this since 2004, and the basic idea still sounds a little unhinged in the most appealing way: put a festival’s worth of musicians and fans on one ship, send them into the Caribbean and remove most of the usual barriers between the stage, the crowd and the rest of the weekend. The MSC Poesia gives the 2027 sailing 16 decks, multiple restaurants and bars, the Zebra Bar, a spa, gym and a new Yacht Club. During a normal cruise those are amenities. During Jam Cruise they become part of the festival map. The schedule can run deep into the night, but the bigger attraction is what happens between the scheduled sets. Musicians sit in with other bands, one-off collaborations turn into the thing everybody talks about the next morning, and the artists-at-large setup makes the whole ship feel like a backstage area that accidentally became public. Theme nights, JamTalk, game shows, wellness sessions, Chefs at Sea and the Positive Legacy program fill in the space around the music. The official 2027 theme nights are still being rolled out, so there’s still time for the packing list to become significantly less normal. That’s really the appeal. Jam Cruise isn’t trying to reproduce a land festival on a boat. It uses the boat as the whole environment, which makes the festival, vacation and social experiment blur together somewhere around day two. For more upcoming events on land and at sea, check the Spacelab Music Festival Guide. FAQs When is Jam Cruise 2027? Jam Cruise 2027, officially Jam Cruise 23, runs February 4–10, 2027. It embarks from PortMiami on February 4 and returns to Miami on February 10 after six nights at sea. Where is Jam Cruise 2027 going? Jam Cruise 23 sails round trip from Miami aboard MSC Poesia. The itinerary includes Ocho Rios in Jamaica, Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands and Cozumel in Mexico, plus two full days at sea. Who is playing Jam Cruise 2027? The official Jam Cruise 2027 lineup is led by Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton, Stephen Marley, moe., Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and Lettuce. Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Kitchen Dwellers, Dumpstaphunk, Dogs In A Pile, Holly Bowling, Everyone Orchestra and many more are also confirmed. How much are Jam Cruise 2027 tickets? Jam Cruise tickets are sold as cabin packages. Category 1 Deluxe Interior starts at $1,899 per person for double occupancy, $1,599 for triple occupancy and $1,299 for quad occupancy, plus a $350 per-person fee covering taxes, fees and gratuities. Higher cabin categories cost more, and several categories are already sold out.