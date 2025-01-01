LaLaLa Festival 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

LaLaLa Festival 2027 is officially happening, and the next version of Indonesia’s increasingly international festival is already sounding bigger before the first artist has even been announced. The Jakarta dates haven’t been announced yet, but the cleanest projection is Saturday, August 21 through Sunday, August 22, 2027. That keeps LaLaLa on the same late-August Saturday-Sunday rhythm as the official August 22-23, 2026 edition. The lineup is still secret too, although there’s finally something more useful than random internet wish-casting. Founder Carmel Puma has said the festival is planning a 2027 artist on roughly the same scale as Olivia Rodrigo, while Olivia herself has become one of the loudest fan requests around LaLaLa. ➜ The real story: LaLaLa isn’t acting like a festival that just wants another good weekend in Jakarta. It’s turning itself into a Southeast Asian festival circuit, with Manila already added in 2026 and Bangkok planned for 2027, and that changes the size of the artists it can realistically chase. That regional strategy is the interesting part. LaLaLa can potentially route the same major international artist through Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok instead of asking them to fly across the world for one isolated festival date. Suddenly a dream booking starts looking a lot less dreamy and a lot more like tour math. The 2027 Jakarta venue, ticket prices and lineup haven’t been announced. For now, Jakarta International Expo is the strongest venue expectation because LaLaLa used JIExpo Kemayoran in 2024, 2025 and 2026, while 2026 ticket structures give us the best guide to what the next sale could look like. Also check out our Music Festivals 2027 and Music Festivals Asia guides. LaLaLa Festival 2027 Dates Are Projected for August 21-22 Spacelab currently projects LaLaLa Festival Jakarta 2027 for Saturday, August 21 through Sunday, August 22. Those dates aren’t official yet. LaLaLa has confirmed that the festival will return in 2027, but organizers have said the exact dates, locations, lineup and wider 2027 schedule will be announced separately. The projection comes directly from the 2026 calendar. LaLaLa Festival Jakarta 2026 is taking place Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23 at Jakarta International Expo, so August 21-22 is the closest equivalent weekend in 2027. It also fits the festival’s recent habit of owning the late-August window. LaLaLa moved from its original forest identity in Cikole, Bandung to Jakarta in 2024 and has spent the last few years turning that weekend into a bigger urban festival experience. There’s another wrinkle for 2027: LaLaLa is becoming a regional event instead of a single-city festival. Manila joined the run in 2026, and organizers have already said Bangkok is planned for 2027. The founder has also suggested that major artists could be shared across Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok. Get the latest official updates on LaLaLa Festival 2027 dates. Until the official calendar lands, August 21-22 is a useful planning estimate, but it’s still too early to make a nonrefundable travel decision around it. What Will the LaLaLa Festival 2027 Lineup Sound Like? LaLaLa lives in a very specific sweet spot between international indie festival, stylish pop weekender and regional discovery platform. The 2026 Jakarta lineup shows the range really well. Rex Orange County, Steve Lacy, HONNE, The Flaming Lips, Two Door Cinema Club, Kodaline, FLO, BE:FIRST, Dermot Kennedy and Jordan Rakei all appeared across a bill that moved between indie pop, alternative rock, R&B, soul, K-pop-adjacent pop, Japanese pop and more experimental sounds. LaLaLa also keeps space for Indonesian artists and emerging acts from around Asia instead of building the entire weekend around imported names. That balance has been part of the festival’s identity since it started in 2016. For 2027, the only artist with meaningful LaLaLa-specific heat right now is Olivia Rodrigo. Fans have been asking for her, the festival founder has openly said he’d like to bring her, and he has teased that a 2027 booking is coming at roughly that level of star power. That doesn’t mean Olivia is confirmed. The organizer also acknowledged that her fee and management make the booking difficult, so the smarter read is that LaLaLa wants a true arena-and-festival-headliner name, whether that ends up being Olivia or somebody in the same commercial tier. Our current five-name watch list is Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan. Olivia is the direct fan-and-organizer conversation. The other four are editorial predictions based on the scale LaLaLa says it wants and the kind of global pop artist who could make sense across a Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok routing. None are confirmed. Olivia has already shown how naturally she fits the top line of major multi-genre festivals. You can see that crossover in Spacelab’s Lollapalooza guide and Osheaga guide. LaLaLa’s booking history also suggests that 2027 won’t be one giant pop name surrounded by filler. The festival tends to mix a recognizable headline tier with cult favorites, emotionally devastating indie-pop acts, left-field discoveries and regional artists that send people home with at least three new names in their playlists. Get the latest updates on the LaLaLa Festival 2027 lineup here. LaLaLa Festival 2027 Tickets and Expected Prices LaLaLa Festival 2027 tickets aren’t on sale yet, and official 2027 prices haven’t been announced. The best guide is the 2026 Jakarta ticket structure. LaLaLa sold 2-day Early Entry, General Admission, VIP and five-person group packages, with the official festival site making the two-day format the center of the ticket experience. For 2026, published 2-day Early Entry pricing ran from IDR 1,250,000 at presale to IDR 1,550,000 at the normal tier. Two-day General Admission ran from IDR 1,450,000 to IDR 1,950,000, while two-day VIP ran from IDR 2,700,000 to IDR 3,150,000. Five-person GA group packages ranged from IDR 5,950,000 to IDR 7,150,000. The published VIP group pricing started at IDR 12,125,000 and went as high as IDR 15,500,000. Those are 2026 prices, not 2027 prices. They’re useful as a budgeting baseline, but LaLaLa can change the tiers, inclusions and pricing when the next sale opens. There are a few details worth watching if the 2027 structure follows 2026. Early Entry tickets required fans to arrive by 5 PM, VIP included upgraded viewing and entrance benefits, and 2-day pass holders used face-recognition registration for entry. The 2026 terms also said listed ticket prices didn’t include a 10% tax and admin fee, tickets were nonrefundable, and there was no re-entry after leaving the festival grounds. Get the latest on LaLaLa Festival 2027 tickets. If the 2027 headliner really is as large as the organizers are teasing, buying in an early tier could matter even more than usual. A bigger artist is great for the poster. It’s less great for the part where everyone realizes they had the same idea at checkout. Why LaLaLa Festival Feels Different From a Standard Jakarta Festival LaLaLa started in 2016 with a forest setting in Cikole, Bandung, and that origin still explains a lot about the festival even after the move to Jakarta. The original pitch wasn’t just “put bands on stages.” The environment was supposed to be part of the memory. Trees, mist, installations and the feeling of leaving normal city life behind were part of the whole thing. Jakarta obviously isn’t a mountain forest, so the modern version translates that instinct into designed spaces, installations and visual moments. The 2026 edition used four stages plus refreshed entrance installations, flower areas, an interactive slide and a redesigned entrance tunnel. That makes LaLaLa feel less like a giant parking lot with some stages dropped into it and more like a festival that wants you wandering around between sets. It’s still a big international music event, but discovery is built into both the lineup and the physical space. The bigger change now is geographic. Manila became part of the LaLaLa story in 2026, Bangkok is planned for 2027, and the festival is openly thinking about moving major artists across multiple Southeast Asian cities. That could make LaLaLa much more important than it was even a few years ago. A regional festival network can give global artists a reason to build a proper Southeast Asian run, while Indonesian and other Asian artists get more chances to move in the opposite direction. And yes, there’s still a fun amount of aesthetic ambition in the whole thing. LaLaLa likes big visual moments, dreamy branding and artists whose songs are going to trigger a lot of phone flashlights and emotionally complicated Instagram Stories. Looking for more events beyond LaLaLa? Browse the full Spacelab Music Festival Guide for more 2027 dates, tickets and lineup updates. FAQs When is LaLaLa Festival 2027? LaLaLa Festival has confirmed it will return in 2027, but the Jakarta dates haven’t been announced. Spacelab currently projects Saturday, August 21 through Sunday, August 22, 2027 based on the official August 22-23, 2026 weekend. Where will LaLaLa Festival 2027 take place? The 2027 Jakarta venue hasn’t been officially announced. Jakarta International Expo, also known as JIExpo Kemayoran, is the expected location because it hosted the Jakarta festival in 2024, 2025 and 2026. JIExpo is in Central Jakarta, Indonesia. How much are LaLaLa Festival 2027 tickets? Official 2027 ticket prices haven’t been announced. For reference, 2026 two-day presale prices started at IDR 1,250,000 for Early Entry, IDR 1,450,000 for General Admission and IDR 2,700,000 for VIP, before tax and admin fees. Who is on the LaLaLa Festival 2027 lineup? No artists have been announced yet. Olivia Rodrigo is the strongest current fan request and the festival founder has said LaLaLa is planning a 2027 artist at roughly her level of star power. Spacelab’s broader watch list also includes Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan, but all of those names remain predictions.