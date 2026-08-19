Leeds Festival 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Leeds Festival 2027 hasn’t been officially announced yet, but if Festival Republic keeps the same August Bank Holiday pattern used in 2026, Bramham Park should be back in action from Thursday, August 26 through Sunday, August 29. That gives us a pretty strong calendar window, a very useful ticket-price benchmark from 2026 and absolutely no shortage of lineup theories. Leeds has also changed a lot from the guitar-heavy festival people still picture when they hear the name. Rock is very much alive, but pop, rap, grime, drum and bass, house and club music now get serious space across the weekend. The 2027 lineup is still completely unannounced, which naturally means everyone has begun confidently booking artists on Festival Republic’s behalf from their phones. ➜ The real story: Leeds isn’t just Reading’s northern sibling anymore. It’s becoming a giant Bank Holiday mash-up where indie kids, pop fans, ravers, grime heads and people who still want an enormous guitar chorus are all somehow sharing the same muddy field. Everything involving 2027 dates, artists and prices should still be treated as provisional until Festival Republic starts making announcements. What we do have is a very clear 2026 template. Leeds expanded the main entertainment into Thursday, reshaped the stage lineup and booked Charli XCX, Chase & Status Live, Dave, Florence + The Machine, Fontaines D.C. and RAYE as its six main headliners, with Kasabian leading Thursday. The Leeds Festival runs the same weekend as the Reading Festival, both festivals feature all the same bands. But the switch is that they each perform a different day in each location. That makes the next version especially interesting because Festival Republic now has a much wider definition of what a Leeds headliner can be. Leeds Festival 2027 Dates Are Projected for August 26-29 The projected Leeds Festival 2027 dates are Thursday, August 26 through Sunday, August 29 at Bramham Park near Leeds. Those dates haven’t been officially confirmed. They’re based on the 2026 festival running Thursday, August 27 through Sunday, August 30 and Leeds continuing its traditional spot across the UK’s late-August Bank Holiday weekend. If the current format survives, Thursday should once again function as a real music day instead of simply being the day everyone arrives, discovers their tent is missing something important and starts negotiating with British weather. The 2026 arena opens Thursday evening before moving into full-day programming Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Whether Leeds keeps exactly the same Thursday setup in 2027 is still unknown. Weekend camping would likely continue through Monday morning, but arrival times, campsite opening times and Early Entry details for 2027 haven’t been released. Get the latest official information on Leeds Festival dates. You can also compare the evolving format with Spacelab’s Leeds Festival 2026 guide. For more festivals around the same part of the calendar, check the Spacelab UK Music Festivals guide and the wider European Music Festivals guide. What Kind of Music Will the Leeds Festival 2027 Lineup Feature? Trying to describe modern Leeds Festival with one genre is basically impossible. The old rock and alternative DNA is still there, but the festival now mixes major indie bands with chart pop, British rap, grime, electronic music, drum and bass, house and fast-rising artists who might be halfway down the poster one year and closing a huge stage two summers later. The 2026 edition makes that shift pretty obvious. Charli XCX, Dave, RAYE, Florence + The Machine, Fontaines D.C. and Chase & Status Live sit at the top, while Skepta, Kneecap, Geese, Kettama, Josh Baker, Duke Dumont, Mall Grab, Hybrid Minds, Hedex, JADE and Role Model stretch the weekend in completely different directions. The stage setup has changed with it. The Grid is the home of the biggest headliners, The Gallery handles a wide genre mix inside a huge covered space, and The Warehouse pushes much further into dance music. The Ballroom, The Canopy, LS23 and Piccadilly Party create more places for new music and the sort of late-night decision-making that feels brilliant at 2 AM and less brilliant when daylight shows up. The 2027 artist lineup hasn’t been announced, so every name being discussed right now is a prediction rather than a confirmation. The current five Leeds Festival 2027 prediction favorites are Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Fred again.., Olivia Dean and Gorillaz. Capaldi has become one of the most frequently suggested possibilities, while Sam Fender and Fred again.. both fit the festival’s recent appetite for huge British live acts. Olivia Dean keeps appearing in fan predictions as her profile grows, and Gorillaz are a recurring wildcard whenever people start assembling possible 2027 bills. Olivia Rodrigo, Wolf Alice, Tyler, The Creator, Foo Fighters, The Prodigy and The Strokes have also shown up in the wider prediction conversation, although several of those bookings come with obvious touring, exclusivity or sheer-size questions attached. None of those artists has been confirmed for Leeds Festival 2027. One useful clue is the direction Leeds has already taken. The festival isn’t forcing itself into the old idea that every headline act needs to arrive carrying four guitars and a distortion pedal. That doesn’t mean guitars are disappearing either. Fontaines D.C. are one of the biggest names on the current bill, and Spacelab recently covered the band’s next chapter with Fontaines D.C.’s Dopamine Chamber. The more interesting question for 2027 is how Festival Republic balances all of those audiences without turning the poster into six completely unrelated festivals wearing one trench coat. Get the latest info on Leeds Festival 2027 lineup. Leeds Festival 2027 Tickets and Price Benchmarks Leeds Festival 2027 tickets aren’t on sale yet, and official 2027 prices haven’t been announced. The useful part is that the current 2026 ticket menu gives us a very good idea of how Festival Republic is structuring Leeds now. The official final-release 2026 Weekend Camping ticket is £325. That includes the main festival days plus access to the general admission campsites from Thursday through Monday morning. Weekend + Early Entry Camping is £361 and lets campers arrive on Wednesday instead of Thursday. A Weekend Non-Camping ticket is £295 and covers Friday through Sunday in the arena, but it doesn’t include campsite access. There are also two-day non-camping combinations. Friday and Saturday cost £230 together, while Saturday and Sunday also cost £230. For 2026 day tickets, Thursday is £55, Friday is £125, Saturday is currently £155 at Release 3 and Sunday is £125. Those are 2026 prices, not 2027 prices. They’re here as the best current benchmark until the next ticket cycle begins. Leeds also sells upgrades on top of the basic festival ticket. The 2026 PayPal+ Lounge costs £57.50 for a day upgrade or £151.50 for the weekend and adds seating, a dedicated bar, charging, cloakroom facilities and upgraded restrooms. It doesn’t include the actual festival ticket. Premium camping goes much further. The ORCHARD Bring Your Own Tent upgrade is currently £81.75 per person, while LOTUS boutique camping includes pre-pitched accommodation options that can run into the hundreds of pounds before the festival ticket itself is added. For the main 2026 weekend categories, Leeds currently offers instalment payments after an initial 50% deposit. Whether the same payment structure carries into 2027 remains to be seen. One thing worth watching is the difference between face value and the resale market as the festival gets closer. Festival ticket pricing has become a very strange sport of its own, so there’s no guarantee the most expensive moment to buy is actually the week before the festival. Get current prices and availability from the official Leeds Festival 2027 tickets page. If you’re planning ahead for 2027, treat every current pound amount as a reference point, not a promise. What Makes Leeds Festival Different From Reading? Reading and Leeds share the same basic artist bill, but they aren’t identical weekends copied and pasted onto two fields. The artists rotate between Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds, so the daily schedules are different. The same headline pairing that plays Friday at one site can move to another day at the other. That means it’s always worth checking the Leeds-specific schedule instead of seeing a Reading poster online and assuming your Saturday is sorted. Bramham Park also changes the feel of the entire weekend. Reading sits much closer to the middle of town, while Leeds unfolds across the grounds of a huge historic country estate near Wetherby. Camping is a much bigger part of the Leeds identity, and the distance between normal life and festival life feels considerably larger once you’re inside. The Leeds half of the festival began in 1999 and moved to Bramham Park in 2003. Since then, it’s become its own institution rather than simply a northern satellite for Reading. If you want to compare how the two sides currently work, Spacelab also has a complete Reading Festival 2026 guide. Why Leeds Festival Still Feels Like a Giant End-of-Summer Blowout Leeds works because it still has that slightly chaotic end-of-summer energy that’s difficult to manufacture on purpose. You’ve got thousands of people camping across Bramham Park, huge headline shows, dance spaces running deep into the night, new artists tucked into smaller stages and an audience that can go from screaming every word of a pop song to disappearing into drum and bass about 20 minutes later. It can be wet. It can be muddy. Someone in your group will almost certainly discover that the tent they bought online was designed for one optimistic child rather than three adults. But when the lineup clicks, that’s part of what makes it good. Leeds isn’t really trying to preserve one frozen version of British festival culture anymore. It’s following where younger music audiences are actually going, which means Fontaines D.C., Charli XCX, Skepta, Chase & Status and a warehouse full of dance music can all belong to the same weekend without anyone needing to explain it. The next big steps are the official 2027 dates, the first ticket release and the lineup announcement. Once those start landing, this page will get much less speculative very quickly. Until then, you can keep moving through the wider 2027 calendar with the Spacelab Music Festival Guide. FAQs When is Leeds Festival 2027? Leeds Festival 2027 is projected for Thursday, August 26 through Sunday, August 29, based on the festival’s 2026 August Bank Holiday schedule. The official 2027 dates haven’t been announced yet. Where will Leeds Festival 2027 take place? Leeds Festival is expected to return to Bramham Park near Wetherby in West Yorkshire, England. The postcode is LS23 6ND. How much are Leeds Festival 2027 tickets? Official 2027 ticket prices haven’t been announced. For comparison, 2026 final-release Weekend Camping tickets cost £325, Weekend + Early Entry Camping costs £361 and Weekend Non-Camping costs £295. Who is playing Leeds Festival 2027? No Leeds Festival 2027 artists have been confirmed yet. Current fan predictions include Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Fred again.., Olivia Dean and Gorillaz, with names including Olivia Rodrigo, Wolf Alice, Tyler, The Creator and Foo Fighters also appearing in lineup speculation. Is camping included with Leeds Festival tickets? Leeds traditionally offers both camping and non-camping tickets. The 2026 Weekend Camping ticket includes access to the general admission campsites, while Weekend Non-Camping and day tickets don’t include campsite access. Is Leeds Festival the same lineup as Reading Festival? Reading and Leeds generally share the same core artist lineup, but performers rotate between the two locations on different days. Always use the Leeds-specific daily schedule when planning your weekend.