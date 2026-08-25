Rock en Seine 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Rock en Seine 2027 is expected to bring its late-summer takeover back to the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud near Paris, with projected dates of August 25–29, 2027. Nothing is official for 2027 yet, but the calendar logic is unusually clean. Rock en Seine 2026 runs Wednesday, August 26 through Sunday, August 30, so carrying that same five-day pattern forward lands on August 25–29 in 2027. The lineup is still a blank page, which at Rock en Seine means the fun part starts early. Everybody starts comparing European tour gaps, festival routing and suspiciously empty weekends like they’re building a detective board in the kitchen. ➜ The real story: Rock en Seine has grown way beyond the old idea of a straight rock festival. It can put The Cure, Tyler, The Creator, Lorde, Deftones, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and a pile of rising indie acts into the same week without the booking feeling completely unhinged. The 2027 dates, ticket prices and lineup haven’t been announced yet, so those parts of this guide are projections and early predictions. What we do have is an unusually strong 2026 template, a longtime venue, a very established end-of-August rhythm and a ticket structure that tells us a lot about what to watch next. For more planning, check Music Festivals 2027 and Music Festivals Europe. Rock en Seine 2027 Dates Are Projected for August 25–29 The projected Rock en Seine 2027 dates are Wednesday, August 25 through Sunday, August 29 at the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, just west of Paris. Those dates haven’t been officially confirmed. They’re based on the official 2026 festival running Wednesday, August 26 through Sunday, August 30 and moving that same Wednesday-through-Sunday setup forward one year. That five-day format has turned Rock en Seine into a real end-of-summer marathon instead of a quick weekend stop. The 2026 edition opens Wednesday afternoon and then keeps rolling through Sunday night, with different headline energy each day rather than one giant weekend ticket being the only way in. The venue is the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, a 460-hectare historic park in Saint-Cloud. The festival’s main entrance is at Place George Clémenceau, 92210 Saint-Cloud, and the site sits close enough to Paris that public transport is a realistic part of the plan instead of a vague promise you regret at midnight. The official festival access guide points visitors toward public transport and notes that parking nearby is difficult. The Boulogne - Pont de Saint-Cloud métro stop is close to the festival grounds. Get the latest on Rock en Seine 2027 dates. What Kind of Music Will the Rock en Seine 2027 Lineup Feature? Rock en Seine still has rock in the name and plenty of guitars in the field, but the modern lineup is much wider than that. Indie, alternative, pop, hip-hop, electronic music, post-punk, shoegaze and newer French artists all have a place in the mix. The 2026 lineup makes that pretty obvious. Tyler, The Creator headlines Wednesday, Lorde leads Thursday, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds take Friday, Deftones top Saturday and The Cure close Sunday. Below them, the festival has The Black Keys, Franz Ferdinand, Wet Leg, Biffy Clyro, Wilco, Turnstile, Amyl & The Sniffers, Clipse, Interpol, Mogwai, Slowdive, Wolf Alice, Djo, Lykke Li and more. The festival says its current setup runs across four stages with more than 80 concerts and a daily capacity of about 40,000 people. That’s big enough for genuine headliner scale, but still compact enough that the whole thing doesn’t feel like you need a logistics degree to move between every set. No Rock en Seine 2027 artists have been announced, and there isn’t a mature Rock en Seine rumor market yet. So the best early watchlist comes from the wider late-August European festival conversation rather than any supposed leaked poster. The five names that currently make the most interesting early watchlist are Olivia Rodrigo, Gorillaz, Tame Impala, The Strokes and Paramore. None is confirmed for Rock en Seine 2027. Olivia Rodrigo, Gorillaz, Tame Impala, The Strokes and Paramore have all appeared in broader 2027 festival prediction chatter, especially around the same late-summer European window. You can compare that conversation with Spacelab’s Reading Festival 2027 guide and Leeds Festival 2027 guide. Rock en Seine has enough booking range that the actual poster could go in several directions at once. A huge alternative act, a major pop booking, a legacy rock name and a serious electronic presence can all make sense here without anybody needing to rewrite the festival’s identity. That identity has been flexible from the beginning. The first Rock en Seine in 2003 had Massive Attack, PJ Harvey and Beck, while later editions brought in names including Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire, Arctic Monkeys and many more. And yes, this is also the festival where Oasis canceled in 2009 after the Gallagher brothers’ backstage fight, right before the band split. Rock en Seine has some actual rock-history chaos in the walls. Get the latest on the Rock en Seine 2027 lineup. Rock en Seine 2027 Tickets and Price Benchmarks Rock en Seine 2027 tickets aren’t on sale yet, and official 2027 prices haven’t been announced. The 2026 ticket menu gives us a useful benchmark because Rock en Seine sells both single-day tickets and multi-day passes, with several upgrade levels depending on how much comfort or early access you want. Regular 2026 day tickets used stepped pricing. Depending on the day, the earliest regular tiers started around €79 or €84, while later tiers moved into the €94 to €99 range. Primary Entry day tickets ran from €109 up to €139 depending on the day. That option gives access through a dedicated entrance before the normal doors open, which is basically the festival version of deciding you’re not spending the first hour staring at the backs of 8,000 heads. Garden tickets ranged from €149 to €189 in 2026 and added a separate chill-out area, selected food and drink options, Wi-Fi, separate toilets and a private viewing area near the Main Stage. Garden access doesn’t include Primary Entry. The official 2026 multi-day pass prices are especially useful as planning benchmarks: two-day passes are €149, three-day passes are €199 and four-day passes are €235. Reduced-price tickets are available for eligible groups with documentation, and 2026 children’s tickets are €20 for children under 11. The festival doesn’t admit children under 3 and strongly discourages attendance for children under 6. Those are 2026 prices, not promises for 2027. The next edition could keep the same structure, raise prices, change tiers or do something completely different once the first artists are announced. Get the latest on Rock en Seine 2027 tickets. Rock en Seine lists its own website, AXS and FnacSpectacles among official online sellers and also provides authorized resale options. The festival specifically warns that Viagogo and StubHub aren’t authorized sellers for its events, so this isn’t the place to get experimental with random resale links. Why Rock en Seine Feels Different From a Normal City Festival The location does a ridiculous amount of the work. Domaine National de Saint-Cloud isn’t a parking lot with temporary fencing dropped around it. It’s a huge historic park whose gardens were shaped by André Le Nôtre, with a history tied to French royalty, emperors and a château that was eventually dismantled in the 19th century. Then Rock en Seine showed up in 2003 and turned that very polished historical setting into a place where tens of thousands of people could watch Massive Attack, PJ Harvey and Beck in one day. The contrast still works. The festival’s current scale is big without feeling completely detached from the city. You can spend the day moving between four stages in a monument-classified park, then use Paris-area transit to get back toward the city instead of sleeping in a field unless that’s specifically the adventure you came for. Rock en Seine also puts serious energy into the parts around the lineup, including art, talks and Mini Rock en Seine for younger festival-goers. It feels less like a single-purpose concert site and more like a temporary music world that happens to be sitting inside one of the prettiest green spaces around Paris. The next real signals for 2027 will be the official dates, the first headline artist and the opening ticket window. Once those land, the speculation should get replaced very quickly by actual decisions about which day is impossible to miss. FAQs Keep moving through the 2027 calendar with the Spacelab Music Festival Guide for more lineup, ticket and date updates. When is Rock en Seine 2027? Rock en Seine 2027 is projected for Wednesday, August 25 through Sunday, August 29 at the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud. Those dates are based on the official 2026 Wednesday-through-Sunday schedule and haven’t been officially announced for 2027. Where will Rock en Seine 2027 take place? Rock en Seine is expected to return to the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud in Saint-Cloud, just west of Paris, France. The festival’s main entrance is at Place George Clémenceau, 92210 Saint-Cloud. How much are Rock en Seine 2027 tickets? Official 2027 prices haven’t been announced. As a benchmark, 2026 regular day tickets generally ranged from the high €70s or low €80s into the high €90s depending on tier and day. Two-day passes are €149, three-day passes are €199 and four-day passes are €235. Who is playing Rock en Seine 2027? No Rock en Seine 2027 artists have been confirmed. The current early watchlist includes Olivia Rodrigo, Gorillaz, Tame Impala, The Strokes and Paramore based on broader 2027 European festival prediction chatter, but all five are unconfirmed.