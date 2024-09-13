     
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
2024 Divider 2025 Divider FESTIVAL NEWS Divider MUSIC Divider TECH Divider SOCIAL MEDIA
 

 

     
Shim Shim
Ultra Japan 2024

Ultra Japan 2024

DATES: September 14 - 15

LOCATION: Tokyo, Japan, Asia
 

Ultra Japan is a Japanese version of the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, featuring a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It’s located in Tokyo Odaiba Ultra Park II.

 

It's happening this weekend with a livestream that you can watch farther below.

 

Ultra Japan is an incredible experience where the music and atmosphere completely take over.

 

 

The energy from the crowd, combined with the incredible visuals and sound, creates an immersive environment unlike anything else.

 

 

 

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

ULTRA JAPAN TICKETS
 
TICKETS ON VIAGOGO

 

ULTRA JAPAN LIVESTREAM

 

Watch Ultra Japan livestream below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ULTRA JAPAN 2024 LINEUP

 

 

The Ultra Japan lineup for 2024!

 

 

Spacelab articles and festival guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website.

 

This will not cost you any additional money if you buy through Spacelab links.

 

It’s actually a great way to support Spacelab!

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 
     