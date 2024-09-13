Ultra Japan 2024

|
Ultra Japan is a Japanese version of the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, featuring a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It’s located in Tokyo Odaiba Ultra Park II.
It's happening this weekend with a livestream that you can watch farther below.
Ultra Japan is an incredible experience where the music and atmosphere completely take over.
The energy from the crowd, combined with the incredible visuals and sound, creates an immersive environment unlike anything else.
The Ultra Japan lineup for 2024!
