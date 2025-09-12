Ultra Japan 2025

Ultra Japan 2022 is a Japanese version of the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, featuring a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It’s located in Tokyo Odaiba Ultra Park II.

Ultra Japan is an incredible experience where the music and atmosphere completely take over.

The expected dates are September 13 - 14, if the festival happens on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

The energy from the crowd, combined with the incredible visuals and sound, creates an immersive environment unlike anything else.

The previous Ultra Japan lineup onclded performances from Afrojack, Alesso, Armin Van Buuren, Richie Hamtin, Anfisa Letyago and more.