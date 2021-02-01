iPhone 14 Release Date, Features & Rumors

The iPhone 14 release date might be anyone’s guess right now, but here’s what we do know about the latest expectations for the iPhone 14 features from Apple in 2022. The best guess for an iPhone 14 release date right now in September 2022.

It appears that the most accurate iPhone 14 feature rumors include an A16 chip, a notchless display and rear cameras that are flush.

6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes

6GB of ram

No notch

Hole-punch camera

Under-display Face ID

No rear camera bump

Triple-lens camera

48 MP wide-angle lens

A16 chip

Return of Touch ID

Qualcomm X65 modem or an Apple 5G modem

WiFi 6E





120Hz ProMotion display

8GB ram

To notch or not to notch? There’s a strong case for the notch to be replaced by a punch-hole camera.

With chip shortage, many in the hardware industry are looking to create their own supply chain for parts. It should be no surprise then that since Apple acquired Qualcomm in —- that they might be spewing out their Apple-made modem.

There’s a heated debate on whether Apple will put a USB-C connector on the Apple iPhone 14 to replace the Lightning port. This would give Apple a universal approach for connectors, since the iPad, MacBooks and iMac all have USB-C.

iPhone 14 storage is likely to be in the range of 128GB to start and go up to 1TB for the Pro models.









48 MP camera

Also an iPhone SE 3 release









Since iPhone prices don’t change a lot over time, we can guess that a starting price for iPhone 14 will be $799 and the starting price for the iPhone 14 Pro will be $999.









The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro is likely to have a 6.1-inch display, if there’s an iPhone 14 Plus and Pro Max versions, they’re likely to have a 6.7-inch display.





