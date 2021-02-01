   
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
TECH NEWS GEAR METAVERSE      
 
     
 
     
  iphone 14  
  Image by Pocket Lint  
   
 

iPhone 14 Release Date, Features & Rumors

  
     
  The Apple iPhone 14 release date looks increasingly like late 2022. Find out all of the latest iPhone 14 features, specs & rumors for the new release date.  
     
 

The iPhone 14 release date might be anyone’s guess right now, but here’s what we do know about the latest expectations for the iPhone 14 features from Apple in 2022. The best guess for an iPhone 14 release date right now in September 2022.


It appears that the most accurate iPhone 14 feature rumors include an A16 chip, a notchless display and rear cameras that are flush.

 

 

 iphone 14 GET THE NEW IPHONE >


 


iPhone 14 Features

6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes

6GB of ram

No notch

Hole-punch camera

Under-display Face ID

No rear camera bump

Triple-lens camera

48 MP wide-angle lens

A16 chip

Return of Touch ID

Qualcomm X65 modem or an Apple 5G modem

WiFi 6E

 

 


iPhone 14 Pro Features

120Hz ProMotion display

8GB ram

48 MP wide-angle lens



To notch or not to notch? There’s a strong case for the notch to be replaced by a punch-hole camera.


With chip shortage, many in the hardware industry are looking to create their own supply chain for parts. It should be no surprise then that since Apple acquired Qualcomm in —- that they might be spewing out their Apple-made modem.


There’s a heated debate on whether Apple will put a USB-C connector on the Apple iPhone 14 to replace the Lightning port. This would give Apple a universal approach for connectors, since the iPad, MacBooks and iMac all have USB-C.


iPhone 14 storage is likely to be in the range of 128GB to start and go up to 1TB for the Pro models.


 


iPhone 14 Rumors

48 MP camera

Also an iPhone SE 3 release


 


iPhone 14 Price

Since iPhone prices don’t change a lot over time, we can guess that a starting price for iPhone 14 will be $799 and the starting price for the iPhone 14 Pro will be $999.


 


iPhone 14 Size

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro is likely to have a 6.1-inch display, if there’s an iPhone 14 Plus and Pro Max versions, they’re likely to have a 6.7-inch display.

 


iphone 14 GET THE NEW IPHONE >

 

 

You might also be interested in the Spacelab Guide for What Is An NFT?

 

See also the Spacelab Guide for What Is Augmented Realty?

 

There's also the Spacelab Guide for What Is Virtual Realty?


  
     
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

  
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2021! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2021. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 

 