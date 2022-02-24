  A TikTok Subscription For Creators Might Be Happening - TikTok VS YouTube VS Instagram  

The TikTok announcement appears to be more of a statement of intent rather than a concrete plan. It’s possible that this has been hastily announced in response to the new Instagram Subscription plan that was just announced. YouTube has also has YouTube subscriptions and is going to NFTs and the blockhain for Creators.

Right now it seems the TikTok game is flagging in terms of offering Creators a way to monetize their content on the platform vs Youtube and Instagram, who already have subscription programs in place.

Still, it’s a good thing for TikTok Creators. This whole idea of ‘platforms offering ways to make money’ is definitely a good thing. Selling products is a tough thing when most people’s followers don’t want to buy anything. But some will offer money in micropayments as a means of support for the Creator.

TIKTOK SUBSCRIPTIONS



Details are scant at this point, but The Information said “TikTok is testing the idea of allowing its creators to charge subscriptions for their content, a spokesperson told The Information.”

The Verge contacted to TikTok for details and Company spokesman Zachary Kizer said that TikTok subscriptions were “concept that’s been in testing,” and it was “always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience.”

TechCrunch added that “The feature is part of a limited test for the time being and is not broadly available.”

TIKTOK CREATORS



TikTok has been stepping up its Creator game lately with the roll out of Creator Next, which offers ways to get paid by TikTok or by viewers of their content. It also includes tools for Creators to collaborate with brands or other Creators.

TIKTOK CREATOR NEXT FEATURES

TikTok Creator Marketplace

TikTok LIVE Gifts

TikTok Video Gifts

TikTok Tips

TikTok Diamonds

The first three features are ways for TikTok the platform to reward Creators using Diamonds. The Tips feature is a way for Creators to get money from viewers.

TikTok said “Through Creator Next, eligible creators with 10K followers or more can now sign up to TTCM to collaborate with brands on opportunities that fit their interests and creative style, opening up new ways to get paid.”

