iPhone 14 Release Date, Features & Rumors

Big news & rumors are happening for the Apple iPhone 14 release date. iPhone 14 production has allegedly begun. Check out the latest iPhone 14 rumors, iPhone 14 feature rumors, and iPhone 14 price estimates below.





The iPhone 14 release date is an ever-changing estimate, based on rolling rumors and confirmed news week in and week out. Right now the iPhone 14 release date for all 14 models remains at early September of 2022, since most of Apple’s Fall events happen in the first half of September.

Tom Pritchard at Tom’s Guide reports that Chinese site UDN that iPhone 14 is currently in production in small batches.

This would indicate that early iPhone 14 testing is happening. Small production batches allow for a production + testing + design revamp based on early results. This is normal before mass-production begins to ensure that large production batches will work well.

The current iPhone 14 rumors start with the notion that the iPhone 14 Pro might not have a 5G upgrade. The Snapdragon X70 5G Modem-RF System release date might happen after iPhone 14 Pro needs to begin production, according to Tom’s Guide.

The iPhone 14 Pro might not get a 48-megapixel main camera according to Weibo user It’s Fiat, It's a trusted leaker of iPhone information. It’s Fiat is saying that it will have the same IMX703 sensors as the iPhone 13 Pro.









6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes

6GB of ram

A16 chip

No notch, replaced by a pill-shaped hole-punch camera

Qualcomm X65 modem or an Apple 5G modem

Under-display Face ID

No rear camera bump

Triple-lens camera

48 MP wide-angle lens

Touch ID

WiFi 6E





8GB ram

120Hz ProMotion display





It’s likely that the starting price for iPhone 14 will be $799 and the starting price for the iPhone 14 Pro will be $999.





The estimation of iPhone 14 sizes is remaining the same as past estimates on changes — iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are rumored to have a 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 14 Plus and Pro Max is likely to have a 6.7-inch display.





iPhone 14 Release Date, Features & Rumors

