  iphone 14  
iPhone 14 Release Date, Features & Rumors

  
     
   
   
  March 13  
  By Corey Tate  
 

Get the latest iPhone 14 rumors, features, specs & sizes for the new release date. The latest includes production news for iPhone 14.

  
     
 

Big news & rumors are happening for the Apple iPhone 14 release date. iPhone 14 production has allegedly begun. Check out the latest iPhone 14 rumors, iPhone 14 feature rumors, and iPhone 14 price estimates below.


 

iPhone 14 Release Date

The iPhone 14 release date is an ever-changing estimate, based on rolling rumors and confirmed news week in and week out. Right now the iPhone 14 release date for all 14 models remains at early September of 2022, since most of Apple’s Fall events happen in the first half of September.

 

Tom Pritchard at Tom’s Guide reports that Chinese site UDN that iPhone 14 is currently in production in small batches.

 

This would indicate that early iPhone 14 testing is happening. Small production batches allow for a production + testing + design revamp based on early results. This is normal before mass-production begins to ensure that large production batches will work well.

 

 

iPhone 14 Rumors

The current iPhone 14 rumors start with the notion that the iPhone 14 Pro might not have a 5G upgrade. The Snapdragon X70 5G Modem-RF System release date might happen after iPhone 14 Pro needs to begin production, according to Tom’s Guide.

 

The iPhone 14 Pro might not get a 48-megapixel main camera according to Weibo user It’s Fiat, It's a trusted leaker of iPhone information. It’s Fiat is saying that it will have the same IMX703 sensors as the iPhone 13 Pro.

 


 


iPhone 14 Features

6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes
6GB of ram
A16 chip
No notch, replaced by a pill-shaped hole-punch camera
Qualcomm X65 modem or an Apple 5G modem
Under-display Face ID
No rear camera bump
Triple-lens camera
48 MP wide-angle lens
Touch ID
WiFi 6E

 

 


iPhone 14 Pro Features

No notch, replaced by a pill-shaped hole-punch camera
8GB ram
48 MP wide-angle lens
120Hz ProMotion display

 

 


iPhone 14 Price

It’s likely that the starting price for iPhone 14 will be $799 and the starting price for the iPhone 14 Pro will be $999.

 

 



iPhone 14 Size

The estimation of iPhone 14 sizes is remaining the same as past estimates on changes — iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are rumored to have a 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 14 Plus and Pro Max is likely to have a 6.7-inch display.

 

 


iPhone 14 Release Date, Features & Rumors

 

