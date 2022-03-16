  iPad 2022 Release Date, Features & Rumors  

|
Sept 14 was a Tuesday last year, so if we look at the date of the same day for 2022, the day number changes by one, and so the best estimate for the iPad 2002 release date is Tuesday, Sept 13. When it comes to the iPad Pro 2022, the date could also happen at a June Apple Event or a Fall Apple Event.
Something to stay aware of that could affect the iPad release date is that Apple supplier Foxconn has stopped operations at its Shenzhen sites in response to a government-imposed lockdown on the tech hub due to the pandemic. This could affect the iPhone 14 release as well.
IPAD 2022 FEATURES
The iPad 2022 price estimate is for $329 for less storage and $479 for a model with more storage. The current iPad has both a 64GB and 256GB model, so if we assume that much storage for iPad 2022, we can estimate from there.
This assumes that the iPad 2022 doesn’t change storage amounts — if Apple decides to improve storage capacity, these estimates might need to be updated.
