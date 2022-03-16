   
 
iPad 2022 Release Date, Features & Rumors

 
     
   
  March 15, 2022  
  By Corey Tate  
  Get the latest iPad 2022 rumors, features, specs, sizes and news for the new release date.  
     
 

Big iPad 2022 news & rumors are happening. Check out the latest iPad rumors, iPad 2022 feature rumors, and iPad 2022 price estimates below.

 

 

IPAD 2022 RELEASE DATE

The current consensus on the iPad 2022 release date is for September. The previous iPad was released on Sept. 14 of last year, so we can use that as a guideline to estimate the iPad 2022 release date.

 

 

Sept 14 was a Tuesday last year, so if we look at the date of the same day for 2022, the day number changes by one, and so the best estimate for the iPad 2002 release date is Tuesday, Sept 13. When it comes to the iPad Pro 2022, the date could also happen at a June Apple Event or a Fall Apple Event.

 

 

 

 

Something to stay aware of that could affect the iPad release date is that Apple supplier Foxconn has stopped operations at its Shenzhen sites in response to a government-imposed lockdown on the tech hub due to the pandemic. This could affect the iPhone 14 release as well.

 


IPAD 2022 FEATURES

5G
Bluetooth 5.0
Wi-Fi 6
A14 Bionic chipset
Lightning Port
Face ID

IPAD PRO 2022 FEATURES
Improved battery life
Improved camera

 


IPAD 2022 RUMORS

The iPad 2022 rumors are flying right now, after the recent announcement of iPad models at the Apple March event. Mac Rumors says that there could be mini-led display in store for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the ‌iPad Pro.‌ They’re also estimating that it’s possible the iPad 2022 will include the M2 chip.

 

Tom’s Guide takes the opposite view though, saying “Multiple analysts now say the 11-inch iPad Pro is unlikely to get a mini-LED display, with Apple reserving that feature for the 12.9-inch model.” Tom’s Guide also thinks that Apple could the notch design that’s rumored to be happening for the new iPhone 14.

 

Mark Gurman and Debby Wu at Bloomberg is saying that Apple is “working on a new iPad Pro with wireless charging,” which means MagSafe wireless charging.

 

 

 

IPAD 2022 PRICE

The iPad 2022 price estimate is for $329 for less storage and $479 for a model with more storage. The current iPad has both a 64GB and 256GB model, so if we assume that much storage for iPad 2022, we can estimate from there.

This assumes that the iPad 2022 doesn’t change storage amounts — if Apple decides to improve storage capacity, these estimates might need to be updated.

 

 

