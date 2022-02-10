  YouTube Creators: YouTube NFTs & New Video Player Coming Soon  



YouTube NFTs A YouTube NFT thing has been proposed as a way for YouTube Creators to monetize their videos on the YouTube platform. CEO Susan Wojcicki said in a letter to YouTube Creators. “We’re always focused on expanding the YouTube ecosystem to help creators capitalize on emerging technologies, including things like NFTs,” she said. Some possible opportunities include cryptocurrency collectibles or other innovations for fans. She added that more blockchain features might be coming, saying “We’re also looking further ahead to the future and have been following everything happening in Web3 as a source of inspiration to continue innovating on YouTube.’ The YouTube NFT thing is no surprise, as most platforms have been making vague statements of incorporating NFTs. There’s no concrete plans yet, but it seem that everybody has gotten the message that NFTs and Web3 is a looming part of right now that will grow in to the future. Other social media platforms offer NFT features include a hexagonal picture to show off their prized JPEGs as a sort of flex. Meta is preparing similar features for Facebook and Instagram. Also for Instagram Creators — subscriptions are coming. This is in addition to other ways YouTube Creators can monetize — ads, channel memberships, YouTube Premium, super chat and super thanks to name a few.

New YouTube Video Player A new YouTube video player skin is currently rolling out, with additions and/or changes for video dislikes, view comments, sharing, and more. The changes mostly revolve around a new video player user interface that make it easier to access the controls.

