   
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
TECH NEWS GEAR METAVERSE      
 
     
 
  iphone 14  
  Image by Front Page Tech  
   
 

iPhone 14 Release Date, Features & Rumors | UPDATED

  
     
   
   
  August 7 / updated August 8  
  By Corey Tate  
 

Get the latest iPhone 14 rumors, features, specs & sizes for the new release date. The latest includes production news for iPhone 14.

  
     
 

Big news & rumors are happening for the Apple iPhone 14 release date. iPhone 14 production has allegedly begun. Check out the latest iPhone 14 rumors, iPhone 14 feature rumors, and iPhone 14 price estimates below.

 

Apple will likely hold two events this Fall: an iPhone 14 event with the new Apple Watch in September and an October event for the iPad and Mac. The September iPhone and Apple Watch event will be pre-recorded and is already underway, according to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg.

 

 

 

 

Gurman also said that “Apple Inc. is pushing back the release of its next major version of iPadOS, the operating system that runs on the iPad, by about a month—from September to October.”


 

iPhone 14 Release Date

This builds on his previous iPhone release comments that “The new products will include four iPhone 14 models, three Apple Watch variations, several Macs with M2 and M3 chips, the company’s first mixed-reality headset, low-end and high-end iPads, updated AirPods Pro earbuds, a fresh HomePod and an upgraded Apple TV.

 

So what’s on tap for the iPhone 14 realease this fall? Most noticeably is the new Lock Screen, with an always-on display for widgets. This will be easy access and powered with an always-on display with low brightness and low frame rate to preserve battery use.

 

 

 

 

iPhone 14 Pro is having production issues with the display panel and the coating on the rear cameras, says Jon Prosser of FrontpageTech. The coating is cracking. Jon also revealed (via word from 9to5Mac) that in addition to the iPhone 14 rendering at the top of this page, there's also the addition of a low-intensity rendering of your wallpaper. This is the same type of thing you get on an Apple Watch, with a low-intensity display until you lift the screen up to see it. Watch it in the video below.

 

 

 

 

iPhone 14 Rumors

ProMotion display
New purple color, alongside green, blue, black, white and red.
iPhone 14 Pro colors will be purple, green, silver and graphite.

 

 

 

 


iPhone 14 Features

Faster A16 chip
Improved from-facing camera
New rear-camera system with a 48 megapixel sensor & wide-angle lens
New notch as a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID
Front hole punch camera
Thinner bezels
8GB ram

 

 


iPhone 14 Price

It’s likely that the starting price for iPhone 14 will be $799 and the starting price for the iPhone 14 Pro will be $999.

 

 


iPhone 14 Size

The estimation of iPhone 14 sizes is remaining the same as past estimates on changes — iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are rumored to have a 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 14 Plus and Pro Max is likely to have a 6.7-inch display.

 

 


iphone 14 THE LATEST ON THE IPHONE >

 

 

iPad 2022 Release Date, Features & Rumors

 

iPhone 14 Release Date, Features & Rumors

 

YouTube Is Offering Money to Podcasts to Create YouTube Podcast Channels With Video

 

Amazon Is Launching Amazon Amp, an App For Live Radio Broadcasts

 

YouTube Creator Features For The Metaverse

 

New Instagram Subscriptions for Creators Add A New Way To Monetize

 

What Is An NFT?

  
     
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

  
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2021! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2021. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 

 