iPhone 14 Release Date, Features & Rumors

Big news & rumors are happening for the Apple iPhone 14 release date. iPhone 14 production has allegedly begun. Check out the latest iPhone 14 rumors, iPhone 14 feature rumors, and iPhone 14 price estimates below.

Apple will likely hold two events this Fall: an iPhone 14 event with the new Apple Watch in September and an October event for the iPad and Mac. The September iPhone and Apple Watch event will be pre-recorded and is already underway, according to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg.

Gurman also said that “Apple Inc. is pushing back the release of its next major version of iPadOS, the operating system that runs on the iPad, by about a month—from September to October.”





This builds on his previous iPhone release comments that “The new products will include four iPhone 14 models, three Apple Watch variations, several Macs with M2 and M3 chips, the company’s first mixed-reality headset, low-end and high-end iPads, updated AirPods Pro earbuds, a fresh HomePod and an upgraded Apple TV.

So what’s on tap for the iPhone 14 realease this fall? Most noticeably is the new Lock Screen, with an always-on display for widgets. This will be easy access and powered with an always-on display with low brightness and low frame rate to preserve battery use.

iPhone 14 Pro is having production issues with the display panel and the coating on the rear cameras, says Jon Prosser of FrontpageTech. The coating is cracking. Jon also revealed (via word from 9to5Mac) that in addition to the iPhone 14 rendering at the top of this page, there's also the addition of a low-intensity rendering of your wallpaper. This is the same type of thing you get on an Apple Watch, with a low-intensity display until you lift the screen up to see it. Watch it in the video below.

ProMotion display

New purple color, alongside green, blue, black, white and red.

iPhone 14 Pro colors will be purple, green, silver and graphite.





Faster A16 chip

Improved from-facing camera

New rear-camera system with a 48 megapixel sensor & wide-angle lens

New notch as a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID

Front hole punch camera

Thinner bezels

8GB ram





It’s likely that the starting price for iPhone 14 will be $799 and the starting price for the iPhone 14 Pro will be $999.





The estimation of iPhone 14 sizes is remaining the same as past estimates on changes — iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are rumored to have a 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 14 Plus and Pro Max is likely to have a 6.7-inch display.





