  iPhone Ultra Release Date, Features & Rumors  

Big news & rumors are happening for the Apple iPhone Ultra release date. Check out the latest iPhone Ultra rumors, iPhone Ultra features, and iPhone Ultra price estimate below.

The latest news and rumors on the new iPhone Ultra idea that was originally postioned by Mark Gurman at Bloomberg is that the iPhone Ultra model could feature a titanium shell, a larger screen, a faster chip, camera improvements, and even a portless design without Lightning or USB-C.

9to5Mac said “For a bit of background, last year we saw more possible hints at Apple launching a titanium iPhone with another patent surfacing plus a rumor saying that the iPhone 15 could arrive this fall with the new metal. The rumor also says the design could feature rounded back edge corners.”

In another iPhone Ultra article, 9to5Mac said “If true, it is understandable why Apple might be considering the move. The company has gradually pushed the price of its flagship iPhone models higher and higher, and all the evidence suggests that the proportion of people opting for one of the Pro models has increased, rather than decreased.”

CNET drew a comparison the the apple Watch Ultra and a new iPhone Ultra , noting that “The company has already used the Ultra name to differentiate its top-model smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the top version of its M1 processor.”

Apple is exploring the iPhone Ultra model, CEO Tim Cook said during a recent earnings call as a new top-end brand, presumably called the iPhone Ultra, to its smartphone lineup. He said that consumers are willing to pay a premium for the best iPhone they can afford, hinting that the company may be exploring more high-end models in the future.

An iPhone Ultra makes sense in a world where apple is facing a temporary decline in the ability to produce iPhones at large numbers on pace with recent years.

“I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category,” Cook said on the call.

He thinks that the iPhone has become key feature of people’s lives to make payments, manage their health & fitness, do online banking and more.

The iPhone Ultra release date could be in line with the 2024 iPhone release, which would place it somewhere around September or October of 2024, when the iPhone 16 presumably will be released.

The iPhone Ultra release will need to be worked up as an idea and and tested before production. Then, when it's ready, the iPhone Ultra could be slated for production in large numbers. But that takes time.





Periscope camera with 6x optical zoom

A17 Bionic chip

USB port

Larger screen

Bigger battery with extended lifespan

Increased memory

Augmented Reality

Potential iPhone Ultra features include a new periscope camera with 6x optical zoom, an A17 Bionic chip and the long-sought after USB port. In alternate take, it's also possible that Apple could go without Lightning or USB-C.

More ports is a long-time request by iPhone users: headphone jacks are a long-time ask from the Apple crowd.

The iPhone Ultra is a great opportunity to add augmented reality features for their Reality Pro headset.

Every new iPhone release includes a larger screen, a bigger battery with more power, more memory, so we should figure those into the equation for iPhone Ultra features.

The best iPhone Ultra Rumors comes from German industrial designer Jonas Daehnert. He created a design concept by combining elements of the Apple watch Ultra with a smaller iPhone pro model. It’s pictured below.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1 terabyte is now priced at $1600. So an iPhone Ultra price would have to be above the going rate The iPhone 15/16 price, yet to be determined. So consider an iPhone Ultra price to be somewhere between $1600 - $2000 as the best estimate for right now.