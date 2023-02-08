Coachella 2023 Lineup: Electronic Music and EDM Acts To See

Coachella 2023 is the ultimate festival for music and arts lovers. Whether you're living that rock and roll life, or you live for hip-hop and EDM beats, Coachella's got you covered.

The Coachella lineup always has a diverse lineup of musical acts, including popular and emerging artists from various genres such as rock, hip-hop, electronic dance music (EDM), and more. The Coachella dates are over two weekend in 2023: April 15 - 17 and April 21 - 23.

Coachella 2023 tickets are on sale, as well as camping ticket options. Hit the Coachella tickets section below for details and access to passes.

Weekend one Coachella tickets have sold out and there's a waiting list. You can still find weekend one Coachella tickets on Stubhub. Weekend two tickets are availalable from both Coachella and Stubhub.

Some great Coachella 2023 electronic music lineup choices this year are Calvin Harris, The Chemical Brothers, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, testpilot (a deadmau5 alias), Underworld, Adam Beyer, Porter Robinson and Chris Lake. Find out more about these names farther below.

But it's not just the music, bro - Coachella is a total sensory overload, with trippy art installations, tasty grub from the best vendors around, and so much more.

And with all the celebrities that come out to play, you never know who you might run into.

There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).

Calvin Harris AT COACHELLA 2023

Best known for his pop-influenced sound, Calvin Harris creates electronic dance crossover anthems like "Feel So Close," "This Is What You Came For," "Slide," and "One Kiss." He’s worked with Rihanna, Kelis, Ellie Goulding, and Florence Welch and even dated Taylor Swift.

The Chemical Brothers AT COACHELLA 2023

The Chemical Brothers, aka the electronic music duo formed by Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons in Manchester, are innovators of the Big Beat sound. It’s bombastic, huge sound is one that translates fantastically into a live performance. The Chems are one of the best acts in the lineup for Coachella. Don’t miss them.

Eric Prydz presents HOLO AT COACHELLA 2023

Eric Prydz is one of the masters of the game: House, Techno, Progressive House And Tech House combined to create music that only sounds like his music. HOLO is the name for his live experience that using layers of transparent LED screens, to create three dimensional visuals that appear over his head with 3D depth.

Björk AT COACHELLA 2023

Björk isn’t a traditional EDM like you see today, but Björk has been innovating in electronic music for decades and is always an outstanding performer. Her Vespertine and Medúlla are outstanding creative electronic albums. Also check out her collar with Tricky, “Keep Your Mouth Shut.” Her performance should be one of the most talked about at Coachella.

testpilot (a deadmau5 alias) AT COACHELLA 2023

When deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman) wants to escape the deadmau5 sound, he performs under his testpilot alias to make techno music. deadmau5 sounds are usually progressive house music, and he’s become one of the biggest and most successful DJs in the world. deadmau5 shows are epic in sound and lights. Except a testpilot show to focus more on the music.

Underworld AT COACHELLA 2023

Underworld are a British electronic music group formed in 1987 in Cardiff, Wales. They were there in the the nineties rave scene, creating great tracks like the famous Born Slippy and Cowgirl.

Adam Beyer AT COACHELLA 2023

A well-known Techno DJ that’s playing fantastic sets globally in recent years. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. Check out his Drum Code Radio Live broadcast/podcast every week.

The Coachella lineup in full includes Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, Burns Boy, Eric Pydz HOLO, Kali Chis, Chemical Brothers, boygenius, Porter Robinson, Kaytranada, $uicideboy$, Fisher, Blondie, The Kid LAROI, Fisher, Becky G, Charli XCX, Chris Lake, Underworld, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, testpilot, SOFFI TUKKER and more. Hit the Coachella 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

Coachella is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Hangout Fest, Portola Music Fest and Cruel World.

Coachella Tickets 2023 Coachella tickets are on sale. Check back for updates on ticket prices, availability and waitlist information. Weekend one Coachella tickets have sold out and there's a waiting list. You can still find weekend one Coachella tickets on Stubhub. Weekend two tickets are availalable from both Coachella and Stubhub. General Admission Tickets

Access the venue & day parking lots all weekend. GA ticket holders have access to the GA camping areas.

General Admission Tickets + Shuttle

Access the venue and day parking lots for all three days. GA ticket have access to the GA Camping areas. This includes a Line Shuttle Pass.

VIP Tickets

Access the venue, day parking lots (preferred parking sold separately) and the venue VIP areas. Access the car & tent camping areas. Typically in the past, there has been an initial run of early tickets that go on sale in May or June of the year before the festival, while the main ticket sale happens in January of the festival year after the lneup is announced. Tickets always sell out for weekend one immediately, weekend two sells out within a week or two.