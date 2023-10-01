     
 
Portola Music Festival 2023
Start Date: September 23
End Date: September 24
San Francisco, California, USA
 

Portola Music Festival 2023 is located in San Francisco with an electronic music and indie pop lineup. Portola Music Festival tickets offer you access to everything from a main stage to a 400,000 square foot warehouse to tents. All with the San Francisco skyline as a backdrop for the scenery. Fantastic.

 

Portola Music Festival tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

The Portola Music Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Portola Music Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who’s performing. Check back for updates.

 

The expected Portola Music Festival 2023 dates are September 23 - 24, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

There are definite cross-over vibes from San Francisco’s defunct Treasure Island Music Festival. Festival organizers Goldenvoice also said that it inherits some of the spirit of the Portola Fest that happened in San Francisco in 1909. It’s near Dogpatch, on Pier 80.

 

“Portola Music Festival brings together new, buzzing electronic artists, metaverse pop stars, and legendary names all over the same weekend” said Goldenvoice in a statement.

 

The previous Portola Music Festival lineup had Flume, The Chemical Brothers, Kaytranada, James Blake, Jamie xx, M.I.A., Charlie XCX, James Blake, Lane 8, Gorgon City, Peggy Gou, Fatboy Slim, Caroline Polacheck, Toro Y Moi, Caribou, Four Tet+Floating Points and more.

 

Portola Music Festival is done by Goldenvoice, who also brings us Coachella, Hangout Fest and Cruel World.

 

The Portola Music Festival lineup and Portola Music Festival 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Portola Music Festival tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the button below for details on tickets and prices:

 

Portola Music Festival 2023 Media

 

Portola Music Festival 2023

 

Portola Music Festival 2023

 

 

Portola Music Festival 2023 map

 

The Portola Music Festival map from the last event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

 

 

 

Portola Music Festival 2023 will be like this

 

 

Portola Music Festival 2023

 

Check the status of the Portola Music Festival 2023 lineup

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Portola Music Festival Schedule 2023

 

The Portola Music Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Portola Music Festival Lineup 2023

 

The Portola Music Festival lineup for 2023 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

 

Hit the button below for details on tickets and prices:

 

Portola Music Festival lineup 2023

 

