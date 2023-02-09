Get Your Hands on Coachella 2023 Tickets

Coachella 2023 tickets are still available in all packages. Coachella is set to take place over two weekends, from April 14-16 and April 21-23, 2023. Its location is in Indio, which is in the Coachella Valley. The Coachella 2023 lineup looks stellar, you can see it in the Lineup section farther below.

Below is what’s known about tickets and the Coachella event, officially called the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

There’s various options for General Admission, GA+, VIP, camping and bundle tickets. Check out the different ticket options and what they offer below:

Coachella 2023 tickets are on sale, as well as camping ticket options. Hit the Coachella tickets section below for details and access to passes.

Weekend one Coachella tickets have sold out and there's a waiting list. You can still find weekend one Coachella tickets on Stubhub. Weekend two tickets are availalable from both Coachella and Stubhub.

Coachella 2023 is the ultimate festival for music and arts lovers. Whether you're living that rock and roll life, or you live for hip-hop and EDM beats, Coachella's got you covered.

The Coachella lineup always has a diverse lineup of musical acts, including popular and emerging artists from various genres such as rock, hip-hop, electronic dance music (EDM), and more.

COACHELLA 2023 GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS

Access the venue & day parking lots all weekend. GA ticket holders have access to the GA camping areas.

COACHELLA 2023 GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS + SHUTTLE

Access the venue and day parking lots for all three days. GA ticket have access to the GA Camping areas. This includes a Line Shuttle Pass.

COACHELLA 2023 VIP TICKETS

Access the venue, day parking lots (preferred parking sold separately) and the venue VIP areas. Access the car & tent camping areas.

Coachella is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Hangout Fest, Portola Music Fest and Cruel World.

Coachella is known for its unique approach to booking performers based on talent rather than radio popularity. You get both both big names in the music industry and upcoming artists.

Check out the Coachella 2023 lineup below. For more information, check out the Spacelab Coachella 2023 Guide in our Music Festival Guide.

