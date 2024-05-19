Hangout Fest 2024 is a festival from AEG Presents that has great Indie Rock, Hip-Hop and Electronic Music. You can soak up the sun while you listen to great music on a great beach in the Gulf of Mexico at Hangout Fest!

The expected Hangout Fest 2024 dates are May 17 - 19, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

The location is on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Hangout Fest 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Hangout Fest tickets section below to see prices and get access to passes:

The Hangout Fest 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Hangout Fest 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

Hangout Fest also has a lot of things to do in addition to music, which you can learn more about below.

Music isn't all Hangout Fest has to offer though ... there's things you'll find at most big festivals these days like yoga, tantalizing food options to trigger your bliss index, art and more. There's VIP pools where you can see the Main Stage + hammocks on the beach!

Check out Hammock Beach to chill, Malibu Beach House will have DJs, The Roller Disco promises to be gaffe-prone fun, Monster Energy Beach Club combines pool action with live DJs, and there's even a tropical spa to recharge & rejuvenate. If you can't get relaxed at Hangout Fest you just aren't trying!

Hangout Fest organizers said “beyond the music lineup, Hangout is a one-of-a-kind experiential festival featuring stage-side VIP pools, hammocks lining the beach, majestic oceanside views, and plenty of activities for attendees including beach volleyball, disco skating at a full-sized roller rink, dance parties by the water and much more to be announced.” Check back for updates.

The last Hangout Fest lineup had Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, The Kid Laroi, Alison Wonderland, Rezz and more.

Hangout Fest is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Coachella, Portola Music Fest and Cruel World.

The Hangout Fest 2024 lineup and Hangout Fest 2024 tickets are below!

