EDC Orlando 2019

The CONFIRMED EDC Orlando dates are Nov. 8 - 10, 2019! That's right, it's expanding to a three-day event this year! Check out a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! EDC Orlando tickets are back on sale! See the tickets section below for details.



Electric Daisy Carnival 2019 always finishes its US-based incarnations in Orlando, playing host to multiple stages of electronic music and events. It's happening at Tinker Field and this year promises to be a big event to close out the festival season.

The EDC Orlando lineup and EDC Orlando tickets are below!