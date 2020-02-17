     
 
Start Date: May 15
End Date: May 17
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
 

The EDC Las Vegas 2020 lineup is out THIS WEEK! It's rolling out Thursday night and should have a full release by Friday, Feb 21st! Check back for updates on the EDC Las Vegas lineup announcement.

 

The EDC Las Vegas 2020 theme is kineticZEN. Pasquale Rotella announced it on Instagram, saying “This year, we celebrate mindfulness with kineticZEN.” Also in the news ... EDC Las Vegas will use the entire footprint of the Speedway interior.

 

EDC Las Vegas 2020 tickets are still available! GA, GA+ and VIP passes. Hit the ticket section below for details and access to EDC Las Vegas tickets!

 

Electric Daisy Carnival 2020 in Las Vegas is the mecca of all Insomniac festivals, the biggest EDC happening of the year. You'll be able to check out great Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND, quantumVALLEY, stereoBLOOM and ART CARS. Learn more about what the different stages offer.

 

The CONFIRMED EDC Las Vegas 2020 dates are May 15 - 17. This has been confirmed in a tweet from Pasquale Rotella and on the EDC Las Vegas website.

 

The last EDC Las Vegas lineup had Armin van Buuren, Kaskade, Martin Garrix, A$AP Rocky, deadmau5, Amelie Lens, Zeds Dead, Alison Wonderland, ZHU, Dillon Francis, Tiësto and Illenium to name a few.

 

EDC Las Vegas values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going!

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship! Wrecked, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The EDC Las Vegas 2020 lineup and EDC Las Vegas 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

EDC Las Vegas Lineup 2020

 

 

 

The EDC Las Vegas lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. The last lineup had Armin van Buuren, Kaskade, Martin Garrix, A$AP Rocky, deadmau5, Amelie Lens, Zeds Dead, Alison Wonderland, ZHU, Dillon Francis, Tiësto and Illenium to name a few.

 

Check back for updates on when the lineup announcement will be released!

 

 

