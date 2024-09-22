Lost Lands 2024

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Lost Lands.
Lost Lands is an ancestral, tribal gathering of bassheads with a prehistoric theme.
You're encouraged to “escape the confines of the world outside and and find yourself in an immersive environment environment surrounded by dinosaurs, beats and bass.” If that doesn't sound like an incredible weekend festival experience in the late summer sun then I don't know what does!
The last Lost Lands lineup had Excision B2B Dion Timer, LSDream, Adventure Club, Bear Grill, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Diesel, Excision Detox B2B Liquid Stranger, Flux Pavilion _Sunset Set), Ganja White Night, NGHTMRE, Sub Focus, Subtranics, SVDDEN DEATH and more.
The festival happens at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio.
The Lost Lands lineup before that had Excision, Illenium, Rezz, Knife Party, LSDream, Modestep, Bear Grillz, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Diesel, Habstrakt and more top the list of performers.
The Lost Lands lineup before that included 12th Planet, Ganja White Night, GRiZ, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, NGHTMRE, Spag Heddy and more.