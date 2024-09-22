     
  <
Lost Lands 2024
Start Date: September 20
End Date: September 22
Thornville, Ohio, USA
 

Lost Lands 2024 is a music festival created by Excision, aka Jeff Abel. It has a lineup of bass-heavy electronic music, including dubstep, trap, drum and bass, house, techno and more.

 

The expected Lost Lands 2024 dates are September 20 -22, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates,

 

It's location is Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. It's just east of Columbus.

 

Lost Lands 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Lost Lands tickets section farther below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

The Lost Lands lineup hasn't been anounced yet. Hit the Lost Lands 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

There's usually a Lost Lands livestream called Couch Lands, and it usually runs through the festival. This weekend is the Couch Lands Rewind, you can watch it farther below.

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Lost Lands.

 

Lost Lands is an ancestral, tribal gathering of bassheads with a prehistoric theme.

 

You're encouraged to “escape the confines of the world outside and and find yourself in an immersive environment environment surrounded by dinosaurs, beats and bass.” If that doesn't sound like an incredible weekend festival experience in the late summer sun then I don't know what does!

 

If you dig Lost Lands, you might also want to check out Bass Canyon.

 

The last Lost Lands lineup had Excision B2B Dion Timer, LSDream, Adventure Club, Bear Grill, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Diesel, Excision Detox B2B Liquid Stranger, Flux Pavilion _Sunset Set), Ganja White Night, NGHTMRE, Sub Focus, Subtranics, SVDDEN DEATH and more.

 

The festival happens at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio.

 

The Lost Lands 2024 lineup & Lost Lands 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

How can you get  Lost Lands 2024 tickets? They come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the button for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

LOST LANDS 2024 MEDIA

 

Lost Lands map

 

The Lost Lands map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

 

 

Check the status of Lost Lands 2024 tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

 

Lost Lands Compilation

 

 

Lost Lands 2024 will be this amazing

 

 

 

Lost Lands 2024 vibes

 

 

Lost Lands 2024 will have dinosaurs, beats & bass

 

 

Check the status of the 2024 Lost Lands lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

You'll get an immersive environment at Lost Lands 2024

 

 

Lost Lands Excision Throwback set

 

 

 

The new Excision Lost Lands Mix & Compilation

 

 


Lost Lands official trailer

 

 

 

Lost Lands 2024 will be like this

 

 

Will you be part of the tribal gathering that is Lost Lands 2024?

 

 

Check the status of Lost Lands 2024 tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

You can get your freak on at Lost Lands 2024

 

 


 

Performances at Lost Lands 2024 will be this intense

 

 

 

What are you gonna wear to Lost Lands 2024?


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOST LANDS LIVE STREAM 2024

 

The Lost lands livestream usually happens on Twitch. WATCH LOST LANDS LIVE STREAM >

 

 

 

 

LOST LANDS schedule 2024

 

The Lost Lands schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

LOST LANDS 2024 LINEUP

 

The Lost Lands lineup for 2024will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Check back for updates.

 

 

Lost Lands tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the buttons below for details on ticket prices and access to passes:

 

Lost Lands 2024 Lineup Rumors

 

Check back for updates and predictions on the best Lost Lands lineup rumors.

 

 

 

The last Lost Lands lineup had Excision B2B Dion Timer, LSDream, Adventure Club, Bear Grill, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Diesel, Excision Detox B2B Liquid Stranger, Flux Pavilion _Sunset Set), Ganja White Night, NGHTMRE, Sub Focus, Subtranics, SVDDEN DEATH and more.

 

 

The full Lost Lands lineup poster

 

 

The full Lost Lands Prehistoric Stage lineup

 

 

The full Lost Lands Wompy Woods lineup

 

 

The full Lost Lands Forest Stage lineup

 

 

The full Lost Lands Subsidia lineup

 

 

The full Lost Lands Artifact Stage lineup

 

 

The full Lost Lands Raptor Alley lineup

 

 

The full Lost Lands Camping Stages Lineups

 

 

 

The Lost Lands lineup before that had Excision, Illenium, Rezz, Knife Party, LSDream, Modestep, Bear Grillz, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Diesel, Habstrakt and more top the list of performers.

 

 

 

The Lost Lands lineup before that included 12th Planet, Ganja White Night, GRiZ, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, NGHTMRE, Spag Heddy and more.

 
   
 
