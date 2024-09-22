Lost Lands 2024 is a music festival created by Excision, aka Jeff Abel. It has a lineup of bass-heavy electronic music, including dubstep, trap, drum and bass, house, techno and more.

The expected Lost Lands 2024 dates are September 20 -22, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates,

It's location is Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. It's just east of Columbus.

Lost Lands 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Lost Lands tickets section farther below for ticket prices and access to passes.

The Lost Lands lineup hasn't been anounced yet. Hit the Lost Lands 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

There's usually a Lost Lands livestream called Couch Lands, and it usually runs through the festival. This weekend is the Couch Lands Rewind, you can watch it farther below.

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Lost Lands.

Lost Lands is an ancestral, tribal gathering of bassheads with a prehistoric theme.

You're encouraged to “escape the confines of the world outside and and find yourself in an immersive environment environment surrounded by dinosaurs, beats and bass.” If that doesn't sound like an incredible weekend festival experience in the late summer sun then I don't know what does!

The last Lost Lands lineup had Excision B2B Dion Timer, LSDream, Adventure Club, Bear Grill, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Diesel, Excision Detox B2B Liquid Stranger, Flux Pavilion _Sunset Set), Ganja White Night, NGHTMRE, Sub Focus, Subtranics, SVDDEN DEATH and more.

The Lost Lands 2024 lineup & Lost Lands 2024 tickets are below!

The Lost Lands map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out. Lost Lands Compilation Lost Lands 2024 vibes Lost Lands 2024 will have dinosaurs, beats & bass You'll get an immersive environment at Lost Lands 2024 Lost Lands Excision Throwback set The new Excision Lost Lands Mix & Compilation

Lost Lands official trailer Will you be part of the tribal gathering that is Lost Lands 2024? You can get your freak on at Lost Lands 2024

Performances at Lost Lands 2024 will be this intense What are you gonna wear to Lost Lands 2024?



The Lost lands livestream usually happens on Twitch.

LOST LANDS schedule 2024

The Lost Lands schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.