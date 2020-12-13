Mo Pop Festival 2020 tickets are now on sale! Passes are available as General Admission and VIP tickets. Hit the ticket section below for details and access to tickets!

It usually happens at West RiverFront Park, and the CONFIRMED Mo Pop Festival 2020 dates are July 25 - 26th. This has been confirmed in a tweet and on the Mo Pop website.

Mo Pop Festival 2020 is an indie-rock, pop, and hip-hop music festival in Detroit. The lineup is something like a smaller, more niche version of festivals like Lollapalooza, Pitchfork and Coachella.

Also ... Mo Pop might be in a new location in 2020.

The last Mo Pop Festival lineup had Tame Impala & Vampire Weekend as headliners, plus Ella Mai, Kali Uchis, Lizzo, King Princess and more.

Check out The Shipyard for eats, Mo Arcade for original classic arcade games, Food Truck Rally Alley for mobile eateries, Deep Eddie Vodka to get your drink on and Haute to Death for a dance party!

It's put on by AEG Presents, who also do the Buku Music Festival in New Orleans, Bumbershoot in Seattle, Coachella, Firefly Music Festival and Hangout Fest.

