Primavera Sound Madrid 2024
Start Date: June 3
End Date: June 9
Madrid, Spain, Europe
 

Primavera Sound Madrid 2024 has different stages featuring up and coming independent acts alongside more established bands, for a couple of days in the sun you'll never forget! Check out a full lineup of indie rock, indie pop, hip hop, alternative music and EDM!

 

The expected Primavera Sound Madrid 2024 dates are June 3 - 9, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

 

It's  located in La Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Rey, an open-air venue with space for 96,000 people and a stage of 900 square meters.

 

Primavera Sound tickets come in a variety of options. Hit the Primavera Sound 2024 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

The Primavera Sound Madrid lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Primavera Sound Madrid 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

 

 

 

Primavera Sound will be what it does best: a major international music festival on the weekends and an urban festival with the Primavera a la Ciutat program for the rest of the week. That means major music festival on the weekend at Parc del Fòrum, and shows in local clubs too.

 

In 2024, PrimaveraSound will be held in two cities over two consecutive weekends: Primavera Sound Barcelona and Primavera Sound Madrid. As Primavera Sound organizers said: “double site - double excitement.”

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Primavera Sound.

 

The previous Primavera Sound Madrid lineup had Blur, Halsey, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Rosalía, Calvin Harris, Pet Shop Boys, Darkside, Le Tigre, Four Tea, Skrillex, FKA Twigs, St Vincent, Charlotte DeWitte, The Mars Volta and more.

 

There's also the new Primavera Sound Los Angeles happening too.

 

Primavera Sound Madrid 2024 tickets and the Primavera Sound Madrid 2024 lineup are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Primavera Sound Madrid Live Stream 2024

 

 

Come back here to watch the Primavera Sound Madrid live stream for 2024

 

 

Primavera Sound Madrid Twitch live stream channel one >

 

 

Primavera Sound Madrid Twitch live stream channel Two >

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Primavera Sound Madrid lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Check back for updates.

 

 

The previous Primavera Sound Madrid lineup had Depeche Mode, Blur, New Order, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Halsey, Depeche Mode, Calvin Harris, Pet Shop Boys, Darkside, Le Tigre, Four Tea, Skrillex, FKA Twigs, St Vincent, Charlotte DeWitte, The Mars Volta and more.

 

 

Taylor Swift

 

 

 

 

The last Primavera Sound lineup incuded Dua Lipa, Lorde, Jorja Smith, Gorillaz, The Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion, Interpol, Tame Impala, Tyler The Creator, Phoenix and more.

   
 
