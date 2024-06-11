Primavera Sound Madrid 2024 has different stages featuring up and coming independent acts alongside more established bands, for a couple of days in the sun you'll never forget! Check out a full lineup of indie rock, indie pop, hip hop, alternative music and EDM!
The expected Primavera Sound Madrid 2024 dates are June 3 - 9, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.
It's located in La Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Rey, an open-air venue with space for 96,000 people and a stage of 900 square meters.
Primavera Sound will be what it does best: a major international music festival on the weekends and an urban festival with the Primavera a la Ciutat program for the rest of the week. That means major music festival on the weekend at Parc del Fòrum, and shows in local clubs too.
The previous Primavera Sound Madrid lineup had Depeche Mode, Blur, New Order, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Halsey, Depeche Mode, Calvin Harris, Pet Shop Boys, Darkside, Le Tigre, Four Tea, Skrillex, FKA Twigs, St Vincent, Charlotte DeWitte, The Mars Volta and more.