Railbird Festival 2024 is a celebration of music, bourbon and "equine" ... which also means live music, booze and horse racing! You can hit the tracks, get your drink on and catch some great live shows from a lineup of Indie Rock, Indie Pop And Indie Folk. Tickets are still available.
The expected Railbird Festival 2024 dates are June 1 - 3, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so chack back for updates.
The festival is the ultimate Indie Music and curated bourbon experience. It's located in Lexington, Kentucky at The Red Mile.
Railbird Festival usually has multiple stages ... so no mega-stage action where you have to watch from way out. They usually offer morning tours during the thoroughbred workouts and see some of the stable facilities. The Keeneland Trackside Breakfast & Tour and "intimate culinary experiences with renowned chefs." can be enjoyed by foodies. In the Saddling Paddock, you can even get personalized cocktails.
Railbird Festival has two days of music from World class artists on three stages. You’ll also find highly-curated bourbon experiences in The Rickhouse, with hand-selected barrels from Kentucky’s finest distilleries.
Discover the essence of Kentucky through handpicked barrels from the state's sickest distilleries, chosen in collab with Justin Sloan and Justin Thompson, the owners of Lexington's legendary Justins' House of Bourbon.
The previous Railbird Festival lineup had Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff, Marcus Mumford, The Head and The Heart, Whiskey Myers, Sheryl Crow, Goose and more.
Railbird Music Festival is an activity-focused music festival — one which pairs music with a specified event like horses, cooking or snowboarding and skiing.
Music festivals no longer need to be all live shows ... why not have some other things to do, spread the love around a bit and give festival goers an incredible weekend experience?
A "railbird" is "a horse racing enthusiast known for sticking close to the action, hanging on the rail as each contender comes barreling down the track." There is off-track betting at railbird Festival.
The Railbird Festival lineup before that had My Morning Jacket, Dave Matthews Band, Leon Bridges, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, Khruangbin, Black Pumas, The Revivalists, Midland, Band Of Horses and more.
The Railbird Festival lineup befire that would have had Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, The Head & The Heart, Young The Giant, The Decemberists, Whiskey Meyers & more. if the event had happened.