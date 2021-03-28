Wireless Festival has a lineup of the best names in pop, electronic and urban music! It's put on by Live Nation, and happens in London at Crystal Palace Park. It's the biggest urban music festival in England and it started as a rock and pop festival and is now mostly hip-hop and urban music.
Wireless Festival 2021 dates are September 10 - 12. This has been confirmed on the Wireless Festival website.
Check back for Wireless Festival 2021 lineup announcements.
Wireless Festival 2021 tickets are on sale. They're available in single-day, two-day or weekend tickets. They also come in two tiers: General Admission and VIP tickets. Hit the Wireless Festival tickets section below for updates on prices & access to tickets.
Wireless Festival lineup had A$AP Rocky, Skepta, Meek Mill, D-Block Europe, Quality Control: The Takeover, AJ Tracey, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby and more.
Love Saves The Day, Creamfields, Leeds Festival and Reading Festival for other UK-based music festivals.
The Wireless Festival 2021 lineup and Wireless Festival 2021 tickets are below!
Wireless Festival tickets are on sale! They're available in single-day, two-day or weekend tickets. They also come in two tiers: General Admission and VIP tickets.
Hit the button for more details and access to tickets:
The Wireless Festival 2021 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!
